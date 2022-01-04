0
Stock video
Amsterdam, 1st of January 2022, The Netherlands. Johan Cruijf Arena modern football stadion in Amsterdam Zuid oost. Home of Ajax in the Bijlmer.
H
By Hugo1989
- Stock footage ID: 1084802914
Video clip length: 00:13FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 1.90:1Editorial footage license
|4K
|$179
|5120 × 2700
|MP4
|240.7 MB
|HD
|$79
|2046 × 1080
|MOV
|37.7 MB
|SD
|$65
|910 × 480
|MOV
|7.5 MB
Related stock videos
Related video keywords
aerialafcajaxamsterdamamsterdam arenaarchitecturearenaattractionaudiencebijlmermeerbuildingbusinesscityclubcompetitionconcreteconstructioncruijfcruijffcruyffdronedutcheuropeeuropeanexteriorfacadefanfcfieldfootballfunhelicopterhollandjohan cruijff arenaleisurematchmodernnetherlandsoutdooroutdoorsoutsidepanoramasoccersportsportsstadionstadiumstructureurbanview