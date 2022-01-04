 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Aerial view of cycle and pedestrian bridge Nesciobrug in Amsterdam Oost near Ijburg and DIemen in The Netherlands, Holand, Europe.

H

By Hugo1989

  • Stock footage ID: 1084802908
Video clip length: 00:17FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 1.90:1Standard footage license
4K$1795120 × 2700MP4315.5 MB
HD$792046 × 1080MOV77.3 MB
SD$65910 × 480MOV15.3 MB

Related stock videos

Aerial view of London’s famous landmarks. Several ships sailing the Thames River. Traffic passing London's well known bridges. England. United Kingdom. Shot on Red Weapon 8K.
4k00:12Aerial view of London’s famous landmarks. Several ships sailing the Thames River. Traffic passing London's well known bridges. England. United Kingdom. Shot on Red Weapon 8K.
Time lapse aerial view of Washington, DC with the Jefferson Memorial, U.S. Capitol, Washington Monument, and Lincoln Memorial. Transportation and city lifestyle concept.
4k00:15Time lapse aerial view of Washington, DC with the Jefferson Memorial, U.S. Capitol, Washington Monument, and Lincoln Memorial. Transportation and city lifestyle concept.
Florianopolis, Brazil - beautiful island, modern architecture, hospitable people, sea, ocean, aerial view of the city, sunset, sea, fall afternoon, ocean, Wonderful beach, bridge Hercilio Luz
hd00:23Florianopolis, Brazil - beautiful island, modern architecture, hospitable people, sea, ocean, aerial view of the city, sunset, sea, fall afternoon, ocean, Wonderful beach, bridge Hercilio Luz
Hong Kong, China - 2020: hotel Rosewood Hong Kong and Salisbury Road from above. Wing On Plaza, Kowloon Shangri-La, Crossing Bridge, Avenue of Stars. Buildings and streets at sunset.
hd00:36Hong Kong, China - 2020: hotel Rosewood Hong Kong and Salisbury Road from above. Wing On Plaza, Kowloon Shangri-La, Crossing Bridge, Avenue of Stars. Buildings and streets at sunset.
Aerial view of Sydney Harbor Bridge 4k
4k00:40Aerial view of Sydney Harbor Bridge 4k
Europe. Aerial view of modern architecture of residential buildings and parks in new city districts. Pedestrian bridge across the highway. drone. Milan, Italy, February 2021:
4k00:25Europe. Aerial view of modern architecture of residential buildings and parks in new city districts. Pedestrian bridge across the highway. drone. Milan, Italy, February 2021:
Low span over Hanoi steel bridge Long Bien railway pedestrian. Traffic mopeds road. Sunny day Exotic Palm Plantation. Cityscape slum Horizon. Sight tourism. Culture feature. Aerial Drone
4k00:10Low span over Hanoi steel bridge Long Bien railway pedestrian. Traffic mopeds road. Sunny day Exotic Palm Plantation. Cityscape slum Horizon. Sight tourism. Culture feature. Aerial Drone
France Paris Aerial Flying low over river cityscape view 8/18
4k00:17France Paris Aerial Flying low over river cityscape view 8/18

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Redding, California circa-2017, Aerial shot of Sundial Bridge in Redding, California. Shot with Cineflex and RED Epic-W Helium.
4k00:29Redding, California circa-2017, Aerial shot of Sundial Bridge in Redding, California. Shot with Cineflex and RED Epic-W Helium.
Redding, California circa-2017, Aerial shot of Sundial Bridge in Redding, California. Shot with Cineflex and RED Epic-W Helium.
4k00:27Redding, California circa-2017, Aerial shot of Sundial Bridge in Redding, California. Shot with Cineflex and RED Epic-W Helium.
China Shanghai Aerial v47 Hyperlapse flying low over Huangpu river with waterfront view with sun setting in backdrop 10/18
4k00:08China Shanghai Aerial v47 Hyperlapse flying low over Huangpu river with waterfront view with sun setting in backdrop 10/18

Related video keywords