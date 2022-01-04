 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Breukelen, 31st of December 2021, The Netherlands. Teslag electric vehicle, EV charging station along the highway A2.

H

By Hugo1989

  • Stock footage ID: 1084802884
Video clip length: 00:22FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 1.90:1Editorial footage license
4K$1795120 × 2700MP4396.7 MB
HD$792046 × 1080MOV84.1 MB
SD$65910 × 480MOV16.6 MB

Related stock videos

Woman plugging an electric car or EV at electric charging station.
hd00:06Woman plugging an electric car or EV at electric charging station.
Parking for electric vehicles. The electric field charges cars, energy exchange.
4k00:10Parking for electric vehicles. The electric field charges cars, energy exchange.
Electric vehicle in garage, EV - Plug in Electric connected
hd00:10Electric vehicle in garage, EV - Plug in Electric connected
Plug charging an electrical car. Electric vehicle charging port plugging in EV modern car. Save ecology alternative energy sustainable of future.
4k00:08Plug charging an electrical car. Electric vehicle charging port plugging in EV modern car. Save ecology alternative energy sustainable of future.
Electric car or EV charging at a charging station.Cable connected to the charging port.
hd00:09Electric car or EV charging at a charging station.Cable connected to the charging port.
Attaching power cable to electric car by woman in a light closes. Charging of electric vehicle EV.
hd00:05Attaching power cable to electric car by woman in a light closes. Charging of electric vehicle EV.
Woman plugging an electric car or EV at electric charging station
hd00:07Woman plugging an electric car or EV at electric charging station
Woman Hand Attaching Power Cable To Environmentally Friendly Zero Emission Electric Car. Woman makes power supply plugged into an electric car being charged
4k00:13Woman Hand Attaching Power Cable To Environmentally Friendly Zero Emission Electric Car. Woman makes power supply plugged into an electric car being charged

Related video keywords