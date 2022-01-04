0
Stock video
Aerial flight at high speed with climb over rice green rice fields on the background of a landscape with pink sky, sunset sun and clouds. Fields with organic rice near the ocean. 4k
V
- Stock footage ID: 1084798129
Video clip length: 00:15FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|767.1 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|21.3 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|4.2 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:114k drone stock footage with top view of green rice field on a bali island with people working on the field
4k00:064k drone stock footage with top view of green rice field on a bali island with people working on the field
Related video keywords
aerialagricultureamazingasiabackgroundbalibali indonesiabeautifulbeautycoastenvironmentfarmfarmlandfieldgreenhighindonesiaislandjapanjapaneselandlandscapenatureoceanoutdoorpaddypalm treeparadiseplantreflectionricerice fieldruralscenicseaskyspeedsummersunsunsetterracetourismtraveltropicalvalleyviewwater