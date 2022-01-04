 
Stock video

Aerial flight at high speed with climb over rice green rice fields on the background of a landscape with pink sky, sunset sun and clouds. Fields with organic rice near the ocean. 4k

By Valentin Finaev

  • Stock footage ID: 1084798129
Video clip length: 00:15FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV767.1 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV21.3 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV4.2 MB

