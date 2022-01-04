0
Stock video
A small village in the middle of a pine forest in winter after snowfall on a bright sunny day. Aerial view
v
- Stock footage ID: 1084793911
Video clip length: 00:25FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|469.5 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|53.3 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|10.5 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:28Aerial Drone Footage View: Flight over autumn mountain village with forests, fields and river in sunrise soft light. Carpathian Mountains, Ukraine, Europe. Majestic landscape. Beauty world. 4K
4k00:12Aerial view of a car riding on the highway through the forest on the countryside. Cinematic drone footage of a car riding away from camera in pine forest road during sunrise in Europe.
4k00:20Aerial Drone Footage View: Flight over autumn mountains with forests, meadows and hills in sunset soft light. Carpathian Mountains, Ukraine, Europe. Majestic landscape. Beauty world. 4K resolution.
4k00:10Aerial Drone Footage View: Flight over autumn mountain village with forest in sunrise soft light. Image processed in orange glow. Carpathian Mountains, Ukraine, Europe. Majestic landscape. Beauty.
4k00:14Moving at winter night by cozy wooden house in snowy forest village situated on lake shore in Finland .
Related video keywords
aerialaerial viewairbackgroundbeautifulbeautychristmascoldcottagecountrycountrysidecovereddayflightflyingforestfrostfrozengreenhomehouseicelandscapelightmotionnaturenobodynorthoutdooroutdoorspineruralscenicseasonskysnowsnowfallsnowysprucetraveltreetreesviewvillageweatherwhitewinterwoodwoodenwoodland