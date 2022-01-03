0
Stock video
little boy lies on the sofa and writes a letter to Santa. New Year and Christmas concept
p
By polya_olya
- Stock footage ID: 1084787704
Video clip length: 00:09FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|136.1 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|18.7 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|3.7 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:13Portrait shot of the cute blond schoolboy in glasses reading a book attentively while standing in the library passage in sunlight. Quarantine
hd00:20little boy reading book of tales with his toy, smart kid closeup portrait, small child sitting at window and reading schoolbook, kids home education, fur lion toy, boy flipping book pages
4k00:16Portrait of thoughtful little boy writing letter to Santa Claus before Christmas in decorated room, child is sitting at table alone. New Year and holidays concept.