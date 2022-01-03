 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

little boy lies on the sofa and writes a letter to Santa. New Year and Christmas concept

p

By polya_olya

  • Stock footage ID: 1084787704
Video clip length: 00:09FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV136.1 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV18.7 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV3.7 MB

Related stock videos

Portrait shot of the cute blond schoolboy in glasses reading a book attentively while standing in the library passage in sunlight. Quarantine
4k00:13Portrait shot of the cute blond schoolboy in glasses reading a book attentively while standing in the library passage in sunlight. Quarantine
Close-up of a speech therapist deals with a little boy
4k00:20Close-up of a speech therapist deals with a little boy
young man types the text on mobile.
hd00:12young man types the text on mobile.
Child writes homework. Dolly shot
hd00:15Child writes homework. Dolly shot
little boy reading book of tales with his toy, smart kid closeup portrait, small child sitting at window and reading schoolbook, kids home education, fur lion toy, boy flipping book pages
hd00:20little boy reading book of tales with his toy, smart kid closeup portrait, small child sitting at window and reading schoolbook, kids home education, fur lion toy, boy flipping book pages
little boy at a reception of a speech therapist
4k00:20little boy at a reception of a speech therapist
Portrait of thoughtful little boy writing letter to Santa Claus before Christmas in decorated room, child is sitting at table alone. New Year and holidays concept.
4k00:16Portrait of thoughtful little boy writing letter to Santa Claus before Christmas in decorated room, child is sitting at table alone. New Year and holidays concept.
Little boy doing homework. He sits at his desk, learning to write letters. Schoolboy encircles a pre-written letters and their elements in a special notebook. On the table is a table lamp. Closeup.
hd00:18Little boy doing homework. He sits at his desk, learning to write letters. Schoolboy encircles a pre-written letters and their elements in a special notebook. On the table is a table lamp. Closeup.
Same model in other videos
Little cute boy praying in front of a burning candle
4k00:09Little cute boy praying in front of a burning candle

Related video keywords