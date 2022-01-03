0
Stock video
Woman Goes To Window Opens Sash And Enjoys Sunlight And Fresh Air
D
- Stock footage ID: 1084787632
Video clip length: 00:15FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|229.8 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|17.7 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|3.5 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:26A young girl closes the sash of the window, turns the pens, against the background of houses and sunlight.. Slow motion footage 1080p.
4k00:25Girl in polka-dot dress comes to the window in the kitchen, opens the window sashes and looks at window
4k00:191960s: Cruise down Atlantic City boardwalk. People watch parade from windows. Roxy Theatre marquee "JF Kennedy's Life Story Pt 109". Pink tugboat float. Woman in blue bathing seat and sash waves.
4k00:22Girl in polka-dot dress opens the window sashes and watering the flower in the kitchen at home
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:15Portrait of Japanese woman wearing Kimono by traditional window looking to camera, Kyoto Japan
Same model in other videos
4k00:32Woman in protective medical mask and illness old man touch their hands through glass window that separates them. Quarantine for coronavirus pandemic. Hope hand and support for recovery from covid-19
4k00:27Mother in medical mask communicated with baby with father through glass window on door. Covid-19 pandemic sick people in quarantine. Meetings with family. Mother child relationship. Social distance
4k00:08A young caucasian mother holds a playful baby in her arms. Child tries to talk, smiling a lot, and puts his hands up. A mother kisses her child on the cheek. Relationship of a mother and her children
4k00:31Adult old man in protective medical mask and illness woman touch hands through glass window that separates them. Quarantine for coronavirus pandemic. Hope hand and support for recovery from covid-19
4k00:16Woman in protective medical mask and illness old man touch their hands through glass window that separates them from each other. Quarantine for coronavirus pandemic. Hope hand and support for recovery
4k00:14Close up portrait of loving young caucasian woman mother mom bows her head to sleeping newborn baby, gently kisses infant forehead. Relationship of mother and kid, child care. Home in children room
4k00:06Close up silhouette of palm of woman hand touching window and slides down glass misted with drops, leaving trace. Hand of hope and despair in period of self isolation of pandemic coronavirus covid-19
Related video keywords
adultapartmentattractivebathrobebeautifulbeautybedroomcaucasiancomfortcurtaincutedaydoorenjoyingenjoymentfemalefreshfresh airhandhappyhomehopehouseindoorinteriorlifestylelightlookingmorningopenopeningpersonrelaxrelaxationroomsashsmilesmilingsunsunlightsunnysunrisesunshinetulleviewwaking upwhitewindowwoman