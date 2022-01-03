 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Woman Goes To Window Opens Sash And Enjoys Sunlight And Fresh Air

D

By Dmitrii Logvinov

  • Stock footage ID: 1084787632
Video clip length: 00:15FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP4229.8 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV17.7 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV3.5 MB

Related stock videos

A young girl closes the sash of the window, turns the pens, against the background of houses and sunlight.. Slow motion footage 1080p.
hd00:26A young girl closes the sash of the window, turns the pens, against the background of houses and sunlight.. Slow motion footage 1080p.
Japanese woman in Kimono in taxi looking out of window in Japan, Kyoto
4k00:09Japanese woman in Kimono in taxi looking out of window in Japan, Kyoto
Japanese woman wearing Kimono by traditional window, Kyoto Japan
4k00:30Japanese woman wearing Kimono by traditional window, Kyoto Japan
Japanese woman wearing Kimono and doing hair, Kyoto Japan
4k00:28Japanese woman wearing Kimono and doing hair, Kyoto Japan
Girl in polka-dot dress comes to the window in the kitchen, opens the window sashes and looks at window
4k00:25Girl in polka-dot dress comes to the window in the kitchen, opens the window sashes and looks at window
1960s: Cruise down Atlantic City boardwalk. People watch parade from windows. Roxy Theatre marquee "JF Kennedy's Life Story Pt 109". Pink tugboat float. Woman in blue bathing seat and sash waves.
4k00:191960s: Cruise down Atlantic City boardwalk. People watch parade from windows. Roxy Theatre marquee "JF Kennedy's Life Story Pt 109". Pink tugboat float. Woman in blue bathing seat and sash waves.
Girl in polka-dot dress opens the window sashes and watering the flower in the kitchen at home
4k00:22Girl in polka-dot dress opens the window sashes and watering the flower in the kitchen at home
Tilt up shot of beautiful blond woman drinking a comforting cup of coffee in her beautiful living room. Female is looking out the window feeling content. Shot on RED Camera.
4k00:20Tilt up shot of beautiful blond woman drinking a comforting cup of coffee in her beautiful living room. Female is looking out the window feeling content. Shot on RED Camera.

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Portrait of Japanese woman wearing Kimono by traditional window looking to camera, Kyoto Japan
4k00:15Portrait of Japanese woman wearing Kimono by traditional window looking to camera, Kyoto Japan
Japanese woman wearing Kimono by traditional window drinking Saki, Kyoto Japan
4k00:21Japanese woman wearing Kimono by traditional window drinking Saki, Kyoto Japan
Japanese woman wearing Kimono by traditional window, Kyoto Japan
4k00:15Japanese woman wearing Kimono by traditional window, Kyoto Japan
Japanese woman wearing Kimono by traditional window, Kyoto Japan
4k00:15Japanese woman wearing Kimono by traditional window, Kyoto Japan
Same model in other videos
Woman in protective medical mask and illness old man touch their hands through glass window that separates them. Quarantine for coronavirus pandemic. Hope hand and support for recovery from covid-19
4k00:32Woman in protective medical mask and illness old man touch their hands through glass window that separates them. Quarantine for coronavirus pandemic. Hope hand and support for recovery from covid-19
Mother in medical mask communicated with baby with father through glass window on door. Covid-19 pandemic sick people in quarantine. Meetings with family. Mother child relationship. Social distance
4k00:27Mother in medical mask communicated with baby with father through glass window on door. Covid-19 pandemic sick people in quarantine. Meetings with family. Mother child relationship. Social distance
A young caucasian mother holds a playful baby in her arms. Child tries to talk, smiling a lot, and puts his hands up. A mother kisses her child on the cheek. Relationship of a mother and her children
4k00:08A young caucasian mother holds a playful baby in her arms. Child tries to talk, smiling a lot, and puts his hands up. A mother kisses her child on the cheek. Relationship of a mother and her children
Adult old man in protective medical mask and illness woman touch hands through glass window that separates them. Quarantine for coronavirus pandemic. Hope hand and support for recovery from covid-19
4k00:31Adult old man in protective medical mask and illness woman touch hands through glass window that separates them. Quarantine for coronavirus pandemic. Hope hand and support for recovery from covid-19
Woman in protective medical mask and illness old man touch their hands through glass window that separates them from each other. Quarantine for coronavirus pandemic. Hope hand and support for recovery
4k00:16Woman in protective medical mask and illness old man touch their hands through glass window that separates them from each other. Quarantine for coronavirus pandemic. Hope hand and support for recovery
Close up portrait of loving young caucasian woman mother mom bows her head to sleeping newborn baby, gently kisses infant forehead. Relationship of mother and kid, child care. Home in children room
4k00:14Close up portrait of loving young caucasian woman mother mom bows her head to sleeping newborn baby, gently kisses infant forehead. Relationship of mother and kid, child care. Home in children room
Close up silhouette of palm of woman hand touching window and slides down glass misted with drops, leaving trace. Hand of hope and despair in period of self isolation of pandemic coronavirus covid-19
4k00:06Close up silhouette of palm of woman hand touching window and slides down glass misted with drops, leaving trace. Hand of hope and despair in period of self isolation of pandemic coronavirus covid-19
Illness adult elderly father grandfather and young granddaughter adult daughter in protective medical masks. Hugging him in hospital, care and support relative, during covid-19 pandemic in quarantine
4k00:34Illness adult elderly father grandfather and young granddaughter adult daughter in protective medical masks. Hugging him in hospital, care and support relative, during covid-19 pandemic in quarantine

Related video keywords