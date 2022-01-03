0
Stock video
Unique ecosystem in Abu Dhabi, mangroves along the coastline. Aerial view.
V
- Stock footage ID: 1084787473
Video clip length: 00:13FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|28.1 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|6.2 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:21Mangroves massive root system exposed in low tide in river channel. Unique ecosystem environment of tropical forest with humid climate and old twisted trees growing thick and densely in salted water
4k00:15Amazing tropical nature of mangrove forest reflecting in calm water surface of tranquil river. Aerial roots and twisted branches create unique ecosystem and environment for wildlife habitat
hd00:27Wildlife forest reserve with protected flora and fauna in wilderness of mangrove forest. Wide variety of tropical plants unique ecosystem environment. Sun shines through green foliage of canopy
4k00:15Unique high view of large industrial dredging vessel pumping tons of sand into the ships storage area ready to replenish eroded coastal areas.
4k00:25Unique high view of the environmental impact to a sensitive marine precinct cause by a large industrial ship maneuvering.
4k00:20Unique close-up view of large industrial dredging vessel pumping tons of sand into the ships storage area for coastal replenishment maintenance projects.
Related video keywords
abu dhabi mangrovesaerialavianboardwalkdroneearthearth dayecosystemenvironmentenvironmentalflying overgo greengreenislandjubaillandscapemangrovemangrove treemangrovesmangroves aerial viewmangroves fly overnaturalnatureoceanoutdooroutdoorsparkpathwaypromenadepublicrecreationalsaadiyatsaadiyat islandscenescenicseascapesummersustainabilitytexturetourist destinationtropicalturquoiseuniqueunited arab emirateswater