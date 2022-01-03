0
Stock video
Hand Drawn Fruits Line Drawing Animation
G
By Graphic Ape
- Stock footage ID: 1084785787
Video clip length: 00:49FPS: 30Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MP4
|6.3 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|2.4 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:222d Cartoon FX Pack 4K 30 Smoke Elements with glow effect and with out glow effect. Pre-rendered with alpha channel with 4K resolution.
hd00:07hand drawn stop motion opening and closing eye painting animation seamless loop close up - new quality people body artistic cartoon dynamic colorful joyful video footage
4k00:10Beautiful blue spot appears on a white background. Light cyan and pink paints spreads on paper forming a blot.
4k00:1312x motion element splash and swoosh fx done in a 2D style. Overlay onto animations to add energy and dynamic motion lines to movements.
hd00:10grunge watercolor drawn question mark sign cartoon stop motion animation on paper background seamless loop - new dynamic joyful stop motion video art school science footage
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:072d animation rainbow teeth. Smile and kiss lip. Pre-rendered with alpha channel in a QuickTime(PNG) with 4K resolution. Hand Drawn colorful teeth in mouth. For dentist, lgbt, tv and digital graphics
4k00:05Black and white liquid transition effect frame by frame 4k resolution. Abstract transition for your projects. A dynamic figure, a quick transition swirl wave
Related video keywords
appleautumnbackgroundbannerbasketcarrotcitruscollectiondesigndietdoodledrawingdrawnelementfallfarmfarmerfoodfreshfruitgreenhandhand drawnharvesthealthhealthyillustrationingredientisolatedleaflemonlifestylemarketmushroomnaturalnaturenutritiononionorganicpearplantpumpkinsketchsquashsweetveganismvegetarianvintagewhite