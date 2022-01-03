0
Stock video
Train POV on the beach in California USA in slow motion 180fps
P
By ProFilm4K
- Stock footage ID: 1084785472
Video clip length: 00:21FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|276 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|6.8 MB
Related stock videos
Related video keywords
backgroundsbackpackerbeachblurred motionbusiness travelcaliforniacitydriverfilmhigh speed trainholidayhorizontaljourneylandscapelookinglooking at viewlooking through windowmode of transportmotionmotorized vehicle ridingnatureno peopleoceanpacific oceanpalm treepassenger cabinpassenger povpovrail transportationroadrural scenesandseaskyslow motionstreetsummersunlighttourismtraintrain point of viewtransportationtravelusavacationsvehiclewatchingwavewide shotwindow