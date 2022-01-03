 
0

Stock video

Portrait of young smiling woman with yellow bad teeth calling by video on mobile phone. She is speaking looking at screen. Teeth sharpened by a dentist before installing crowns and ceramic veneers.



By Evgeniia Zakharishcheva

  • Stock footage ID: 1084785418
Video clip length: 00:32FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV980.5 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV34.3 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV6.8 MB

