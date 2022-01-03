0
Stock video
Portrait of young woman with yellow bad teeth keeping lemonade in hands and smiling. Bad habits for dental health, destructive effect when using sugar and carbonated drinks. Terrible ugly smile.
E
- Stock footage ID: 1084785409
Video clip length: 00:19FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|606.3 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|21.7 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|4.3 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:20Closeup view of female mouth chewing gum. Woman with pink lips. Pretty girl putting chewing gum her mouth starting chewing. cud. slow-motion.
4k00:21Portrait of woman with yellow bad teeth pouring lemonade in glass and smiling. Bad habits for dental health, destructive effect when using sugar and carbonated drinks. Terrible smile of young woman.
hd00:30Woman Bites Off a Piece of the Rotten Apple with Teeth. Spoiled, Moldy Fruit. The process of decay of apple from time. Dangerous food. Home kitchen. Slow-motion. Close up. 180 fps.
Same model in other videos
4k00:16Young woman shaving her leg skin using an electric epilator, closeup view. Painful hair removal. Bodycare at home.
4k00:19A woman sprinkles a soiled t-shirt with laundry detergent before washing it in the washing machine. Preparing dirty white t-shirt to laundry, hands closeup. She is putting t-shirt in washing machine.
4k00:17Young woman before and after eyebrow painting, eyes closeup view. Modern trendy styling, correction, coloring of eyebrows. Professional beauty procedure. Eyes are looking at camera.
4k00:20Woman manicurist master is spraying disinfectant solution on hands before work, front view. She is preparing to work in her office, salon, clinic. Beauty industry, nail and hands care concept.
4k00:15Woman with sensual red lips and freckles eating strawberry on white background, lips closeup. She sexy licks a berry her tongue before eating it. Vitamins from fresh strawberry. Unrecognizable girl.
4k00:22Manicurist master woman is polishing her son's boy nails using file, hands closeup. Mom is doing manicure for her son. Hygiene and care for hands of teenager.
4k00:27Woman client on manicure is talking with manicurist master in beauty salon. Master is polishing nails using file. Professional manicure. Hygiene and care for hands. Beauty industry concept.