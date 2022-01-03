0
Stock video
Niht diving - Scorpionfish escapes form the camera
L
- Stock footage ID: 1084785361
Video clip length: 00:15FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|451.3 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|33.5 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|6.6 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:19silversides hiding behind secret rocks under sun shine and beams underwater silverside fish school wavy sea protection ocean scenery behaviour backgrounds
hd00:26Swimming cute wild sea turtle (Chelonia Mydas) in the blue ocean. Underwater scuba diving with sea turtle. Exotic island vacation with snorkeling. Wildlife on the tropical coral reef.
hd00:35Swimming sea turtle and sandy seabed. Underwater video from scuba diving with the turtles. Wild sea animal in the tropical ocean. Marine life in the shallow water.
hd00:11Nemo clown fish in the anemone on the colorful healthy coral reef. Anemonefish nemo couple swimming underwater. Scuba diving coral reef scene with nemo and anemone.
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:06Close-Up Shot Of Seals Swimming In Sea, Wild Plants Growing Over Rocks Underwater - British Columbia, Canada
4k00:06Close-Up Shot Of Kelp Plants Growing Underwater, Fish Swimming In Forest - Monterey, California