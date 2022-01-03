0
Stock video
Elderly woman opens pillbox, takes an omega 3 capsule and drinks.
a
By atsurkan
- Stock footage ID: 1084785325
Video clip length: 00:12FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|66.6 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|12 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|2.4 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:11Doctor woman taking a temperature to forehead of elderly woman with a digital thermometer in pharmacy store at hospital. Pharmacist checking temperature with digital detection technology.
4k00:30Asian elderly couple using laptop conference with doctor about medicine information in living room, couple using time together while lying on sofa at home. Senior family health at home concept.
4k00:09Doctor woman taking a temperature to forehead of elderly woman with a digital thermometer in pharmacy store at hospital. Pharmacist checking temperature with digital detection technology.
hd00:15grandfather or senior man using mobile phone on bed and nurse sitting near senior man and use mobile photo selfie together in white room and grey curtain as slow-motion background
4k00:14Asian nurse at nursing home take care of disabled senior elderly woman. Attractive beautiful therapist doctor use laptop computer and show diagnosis treatment plan to older grandma patient in house.
Related video keywords
agedantibioticboxcapsulecontainerdiseasedispenserdoctordosagedosedrinkselderlyhandhealthhealthyhomemedicalmedicationmedicineoldomega 3openorganizerpainkillerpatientpeoplepharmaceuticalpharmacypillpill boxpillboxplasticprescriptionreminderroomscheduleseniorsitsupplementtabletakestechnologytreatmentvitamin cvitamin dvitaminsweeklywhitewomanwooden