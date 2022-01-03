0
Stock video
A guy walks along the pier on the lake. There is a yacht club and boats around it. Shooting from behind in motion
V
- Stock footage ID: 1084785298
Video clip length: 00:20FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|327.7 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|20.4 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|4.1 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:12At the College House Costume Party: Fun Guy Wearing Space Suit Dances Off, Doing Groovy Funky Robot Dance Modern Moves. With Him Beautiful Girls and Boys Dancing in Neon Lights.
hd00:09Top view of young man jumping in pool and splashing crystal clear water. Unrecognizable guy swimming under water in basin at sunny day. Boy relaxing during summer vacation. Slow motion Close up
4k00:11At the College House Costume Party: Fun Guy Wearing Space Suit Dances Off, Doing Robot Dance Modern Moves. With Him Beautiful Girls and Boys Dancing in Neon Lights.
4k00:13At the College House Party: Diverse Group of Friends Have Fun, Dancing and Socializing. One Guy Does Modern Dance Moves, Girls Cheer. Boys and Girls Dance in the Circle. Disco Neon Strobe Lights.
4k00:09AERIAL TOP DOWN Cheerful girls and guys playing with ball on colourful floaties in pool. Smiling friends enjoying summer vacation on inflatable pineapple, pizza, flamingo, watermelon, doughnut floats
hd00:22diver jumping in the water from boat underwater diving scenery slow motion ocean scenery sun beams and rays
4k00:25Joyful Man in mask horse Dancing Cheerful In Laundry Room. Man Dancing Viral Dance And Have Fun In Laundry Room. Happy Guy Enjoying Dance, Having Fun Together, Party Halloween. Slow Motion. Halloween
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:14On the Kitchen Beautiful Couple Makes Breakfasts. Guy Impresses His Lady By Juggling with Oranges. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
4k00:08Happy Couple on the Kitchen. Girl Jumps into Guy's Arms. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
Same model in other videos
4k00:17The guy climbed the mountain on a sunny day. He completes the ascent. Shooting from behind in motion from the air
4k00:07A man in a denim jacket walks around the city center and takes pictures on a mobile phone. Recreation in the business center
4k00:11A man takes pictures of high-rise buildings in a business center on his smartphone. Shooting a guy in close-up
4k00:27Surrounded by high-rise buildings, the guy shoots the landscape on his mobile phone. Shooting near a guy
4k00:12A young man in a red baseball cap takes pictures of himself on his phone against the background of tall buildings. Shooting in the business center
4k00:08A guy in a denim jacket shoots a landscape on his phone in the business center of the city. It is located among high-rise buildings
Related video keywords
activeawebackbarefootbeginningsboycanadacarefreecloudycolor imagecolourscontemplationdawndiscoverydistantenjoymentexplorationfreedomfull lengthguyhappinessharborharmonyhealthy lifestylehoodhorizontalidentityindividualityinspirationlandscapedleisure activitylens flarelifestylesmanmature adultmorningone personpeoplephotographyrelaxationsolitudesportsuitsunlightsunrisetranquilityvacationswalkway