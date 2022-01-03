 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

A man adjusts his shirt collar during a meeting. Morning of a business person.

V

By VideoRightNow

  • Stock footage ID: 1084785265
Video clip length: 00:10FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP4114.4 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV7.9 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV1.6 MB

Related stock videos

Smiling bearded millennial professional businessman looking at camera. Happy confident handsome smart young adult entrepreneur, leader, manager posing in office. Close up face view business portrait
4k00:09Smiling bearded millennial professional businessman looking at camera. Happy confident handsome smart young adult entrepreneur, leader, manager posing in office. Close up face view business portrait
Young male business man is waiting for a meeting. Hand with a clock close up. Waits. Looks at the clock, time.
hd00:06Young male business man is waiting for a meeting. Hand with a clock close up. Waits. Looks at the clock, time.
Portrait of young happy indian business man executive looking at camera. Eastern male professional teacher, smiling ethnic bearded entrepreneur or manager posing in office, close up face headshot.
4k00:08Portrait of young happy indian business man executive looking at camera. Eastern male professional teacher, smiling ethnic bearded entrepreneur or manager posing in office, close up face headshot.
Man putting on shirt standing by window at home, slow motion
hd00:11Man putting on shirt standing by window at home, slow motion
Emotional disappointed Corporate worker gets fired and walking down parking lot at the Roof with carton box and documents with a table flower. Lost His Job beacause a mistake.
4k00:19Emotional disappointed Corporate worker gets fired and walking down parking lot at the Roof with carton box and documents with a table flower. Lost His Job beacause a mistake.
Handsome young man, is super connected to friends and family chats and texts on smartphone using messaging application, scrolls through feed on his cellphone, stays connected and up to date
4k00:20Handsome young man, is super connected to friends and family chats and texts on smartphone using messaging application, scrolls through feed on his cellphone, stays connected and up to date
Businessman shocked and surprised. A man in surprise shoots glasses and looks at the camera in surprise.
4k00:06Businessman shocked and surprised. A man in surprise shoots glasses and looks at the camera in surprise.
Close-up of hispanic man getting ready tying a necktie in the morning
4k00:10Close-up of hispanic man getting ready tying a necktie in the morning

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Portrait of a Confident Happy Senior Male Wearing Blue Shirt, Looking at Camera, Genuinely and Charmingly Smiling. Successful Experienced Older Man Working in Diverse Company Office.
4k00:12Portrait of a Confident Happy Senior Male Wearing Blue Shirt, Looking at Camera, Genuinely and Charmingly Smiling. Successful Experienced Older Man Working in Diverse Company Office.
Hiring, businessman in a dress shirt shaking hands with a woman colleague, a handshake in the office.
4k00:06Hiring, businessman in a dress shirt shaking hands with a woman colleague, a handshake in the office.
Vertical Portrait of a Confident Happy Senior Male Wearing Blue Shirt, Looking at Camera, Genuinely and Charmingly Smiling. Successful Experienced Older Man Working in Diverse Company Office.
4k00:09Vertical Portrait of a Confident Happy Senior Male Wearing Blue Shirt, Looking at Camera, Genuinely and Charmingly Smiling. Successful Experienced Older Man Working in Diverse Company Office.
Portrait of a Confident Happy Senior Male Wearing Blue Shirt, Looking at Camera, Genuinely and Charmingly Smiling. Successful Experienced Older Man Working in Diverse Company Office.
4k00:09Portrait of a Confident Happy Senior Male Wearing Blue Shirt, Looking at Camera, Genuinely and Charmingly Smiling. Successful Experienced Older Man Working in Diverse Company Office.
Same model in other videos
The young man's face slowly emerges from the shadows into the light. Very cinematic shot. Beautiful shadows on his face. in-depth look of a young man.
hd00:19The young man's face slowly emerges from the shadows into the light. Very cinematic shot. Beautiful shadows on his face. in-depth look of a young man.
Silhouette of a business man who puts on a jacket standing in front of the window. Shooting from the back.
4k00:11Silhouette of a business man who puts on a jacket standing in front of the window. Shooting from the back.
The groom in love leads his bride by the hand along a forest path. He looks at her and smiles
4k00:13The groom in love leads his bride by the hand along a forest path. He looks at her and smiles
A man is standing by the car and talking to his beloved sitting inside. Then he kisses her
4k00:11A man is standing by the car and talking to his beloved sitting inside. Then he kisses her
A guy and a girl hold a bouquet of flowers between them. They look at each other
4k00:08A guy and a girl hold a bouquet of flowers between them. They look at each other
A man in a jacket is standing in the forest leaning on a tree. He looks off into the distance
4k00:08A man in a jacket is standing in the forest leaning on a tree. He looks off into the distance
A guy and a girl are running merrily after each other along a forest path. Shooting of the newlyweds in nature
4k00:12A guy and a girl are running merrily after each other along a forest path. Shooting of the newlyweds in nature
A young bride hugs the groom coming up to him from behind. In the hands of a girl a bouquet of flowers
4k00:13A young bride hugs the groom coming up to him from behind. In the hands of a girl a bouquet of flowers

Related video keywords