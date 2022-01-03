 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

A cute young man in a jacket turns to the camera and smiles. He's standing next to the wall. Very cool smile

V

By VideoRightNow

  • Stock footage ID: 1084785259
Video clip length: 00:16FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP4339.5 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV19.5 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV3.9 MB

Related stock videos

Smiling bearded millennial professional businessman looking at camera. Happy confident handsome smart young adult entrepreneur, leader, manager posing in office. Close up face view business portrait
4k00:09Smiling bearded millennial professional businessman looking at camera. Happy confident handsome smart young adult entrepreneur, leader, manager posing in office. Close up face view business portrait
Handsome caucasian middle aged man stands in the balcony with great views and drinks hot coffee or tea, sun shine, enjoying beautiful morning feeling happy
4k00:15Handsome caucasian middle aged man stands in the balcony with great views and drinks hot coffee or tea, sun shine, enjoying beautiful morning feeling happy
Shot move around businessman stand in the city center street uses phone texting scrolling tapping smile technology communication sunny day success slow motion
4k00:13Shot move around businessman stand in the city center street uses phone texting scrolling tapping smile technology communication sunny day success slow motion
Happy proud professional diverse business people group look at camera. Corporate team portrait. Smiling team of diverse different generations business people looking at camera.
4k00:09Happy proud professional diverse business people group look at camera. Corporate team portrait. Smiling team of diverse different generations business people looking at camera.
Happy proud professional diverse business people group show thumbs up look at camera stand in row in office, human resource recommend vote for best business choice concept, corporate team portrait
hd00:06Happy proud professional diverse business people group show thumbs up look at camera stand in row in office, human resource recommend vote for best business choice concept, corporate team portrait
Portrait of young happy indian business man executive looking at camera. Eastern male professional teacher, smiling ethnic bearded entrepreneur or manager posing in office, close up face headshot.
4k00:08Portrait of young happy indian business man executive looking at camera. Eastern male professional teacher, smiling ethnic bearded entrepreneur or manager posing in office, close up face headshot.
Portrait of an attractive multi-racial business team, as they walk through a light and modern glass fronted office building towards the camera. In slow motion.
hd00:22Portrait of an attractive multi-racial business team, as they walk through a light and modern glass fronted office building towards the camera. In slow motion.
360 Degree Tracking Shot of the Thoughtful Businessman mixed wearing a Suit looking out while standing near modern Office Building. 4K Slow Motion Corporate Shot with Moving Around 360 Camera.
4k00:55360 Degree Tracking Shot of the Thoughtful Businessman mixed wearing a Suit looking out while standing near modern Office Building. 4K Slow Motion Corporate Shot with Moving Around 360 Camera.

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Portrait of modern urban millennial man scroll news or social media on smartphone. Generation z hipster man stand in futuristic cool scenery. Neon lights and new normal 2020 setup. Cinematic youth
4k00:08Portrait of modern urban millennial man scroll news or social media on smartphone. Generation z hipster man stand in futuristic cool scenery. Neon lights and new normal 2020 setup. Cinematic youth
Caucasian businesswoman discussing together with colleagues and standing around. work at an independent creative business.
4k00:11Caucasian businesswoman discussing together with colleagues and standing around. work at an independent creative business.
Excited Handsome Businessman Jumps Around the Office and Punches Air in Success. Young CEO Happy After Board Meeting. Manager in a Suit Wins an Investment Deal, Purchase Profitable Business Company.
4k00:12Excited Handsome Businessman Jumps Around the Office and Punches Air in Success. Young CEO Happy After Board Meeting. Manager in a Suit Wins an Investment Deal, Purchase Profitable Business Company.
Excited Handsome Businessman Jumps Around the Office and Punches Air in Success. Young CEO Happy After Board Meeting. Manager in a Suit Wins an Investment Deal, Purchase Profitable Business Company.
4k00:11Excited Handsome Businessman Jumps Around the Office and Punches Air in Success. Young CEO Happy After Board Meeting. Manager in a Suit Wins an Investment Deal, Purchase Profitable Business Company.
Same model in other videos
The guy puts his finger on his temple and thinks about something. He had a very thoughtful look. Close-up shooting
4k00:09The guy puts his finger on his temple and thinks about something. He had a very thoughtful look. Close-up shooting
The newlyweds go towards each other and hold hands. They are located on a cliff in a beautiful forest
4k00:14The newlyweds go towards each other and hold hands. They are located on a cliff in a beautiful forest
A man in sprinkles rose petals on a girl who is sitting in the bathroom. Shooting lovers in slow motion
4k00:11A man in sprinkles rose petals on a girl who is sitting in the bathroom. Shooting lovers in slow motion
A guy and a girl in love are running in a very beautiful field towards the sky. Cool shots in slow motion. The general plan
4k00:14A guy and a girl in love are running in a very beautiful field towards the sky. Cool shots in slow motion. The general plan
A stylish man splashes toilet water on himself. He's going to a meeting
4k00:20A stylish man splashes toilet water on himself. He's going to a meeting
The guy is sitting in the bathtub in a white robe and red flower petals are falling on him. The guy smiles cheerfully
4k00:13The guy is sitting in the bathtub in a white robe and red flower petals are falling on him. The guy smiles cheerfully
A man is circling his girlfriend in his arms in a beautiful field. A cool couple in love in nature
4k00:20A man is circling his girlfriend in his arms in a beautiful field. A cool couple in love in nature
Two newlyweds are running through a field with grass holding hands. Cool summer weather
4k00:10Two newlyweds are running through a field with grass holding hands. Cool summer weather

Related video keywords