0
Stock video
A bird's-eye view of beautiful rice fields in water of which orange-red sunset sky with blue clouds is reflected. Flying a drone on the coastal zone to the ocean with a wonderful colorful sunset.
V
- Stock footage ID: 1084785211
Video clip length: 00:49FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|1.8 GB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|45.5 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|9 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:24Aerial view of farming tractor spraying on field with sprayer, herbicides and pesticides at sunset. Farm machinery spraying insecticide to the green field, agricultural natural seasonal spring works.
4k00:23Aerial view drone shot of irrigation system rain guns sprinkler on agricultural wheat field at sunset, helps to grow plants in the dry season, increases crop yields
4k00:18Aerial view of farming tractor spraying on field with sprayer, herbicides and pesticides at sunset. Farm machinery spraying insecticide to the green field, agricultural natural seasonal spring works.
4k00:18Aerial view of farming tractor spraying on field with sprayer, herbicides and pesticides at sunset. Farm machinery spraying insecticide to the green field, agricultural natural seasonal spring works.