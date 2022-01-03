 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

The chef prepares a dish of stuffed fish by adding spices. Cooking seafood.

V

By Vitstyle

  • Stock footage ID: 1084785082
Video clip length: 00:15FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MP463.5 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV5.7 MB

Related stock videos

Slow motion close up view of unrecognizable hand squeezing lemon juice on salmon’s fillet. A chef's hand squeezes a fresh lime over a peace of sea fish. Mackerel in a marinade with spices
hd00:33Slow motion close up view of unrecognizable hand squeezing lemon juice on salmon’s fillet. A chef's hand squeezes a fresh lime over a peace of sea fish. Mackerel in a marinade with spices
A delicious gourmet meal is being given the finishing touches by the chef in a restaurant or hotel kitchen, ready for service to the customer.
hd00:25A delicious gourmet meal is being given the finishing touches by the chef in a restaurant or hotel kitchen, ready for service to the customer.
Close-up Professional Chef at Restaurant Kitchen Serves Dish Adding Final Ingredient by Hand. Cooking Vegetarian Food at Modern Home Cuisine. Delicious Fish and Chips. Preparing Meal Kitchen Slow mo
4k00:10Close-up Professional Chef at Restaurant Kitchen Serves Dish Adding Final Ingredient by Hand. Cooking Vegetarian Food at Modern Home Cuisine. Delicious Fish and Chips. Preparing Meal Kitchen Slow mo
Man grabs appetizers from a cocktail hour spread.
hd00:07Man grabs appetizers from a cocktail hour spread.
Close-up Serving Fish on a Plate Decorated with Vegetables and Salat.. Shot on RED EPIC-W 8K Helium Cinema Camera.
4k00:12Close-up Serving Fish on a Plate Decorated with Vegetables and Salat.. Shot on RED EPIC-W 8K Helium Cinema Camera.
A delicious gourmet meal is being given the finishing touches by the chef in a restaurant or hotel kitchen, ready for service to the customer.
hd00:15A delicious gourmet meal is being given the finishing touches by the chef in a restaurant or hotel kitchen, ready for service to the customer.
Street food vendor frying carrot cake at the night market.
4k00:13Street food vendor frying carrot cake at the night market.
Couple in home kitchen using electronic tablet
hd00:16Couple in home kitchen using electronic tablet

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Famous Chef Decorates His Special Fish Dish with Some Greens. He Works in a Modern Kitchen. Shot on RED EPIC-W 8K Helium Cinema Camera.
4k00:09Famous Chef Decorates His Special Fish Dish with Some Greens. He Works in a Modern Kitchen. Shot on RED EPIC-W 8K Helium Cinema Camera.
Professional chef finishing plating of sockeye salmon dish in a shallow bowl on a wooden counter in kitchen. Medium close up shot on 4k RED camera.
4k00:38Professional chef finishing plating of sockeye salmon dish in a shallow bowl on a wooden counter in kitchen. Medium close up shot on 4k RED camera.
Focused professional chef carefully placing herbs on top of salmon dish in industrial kitchen with soft interior lighting. Close up shot on 4k RED Camera.
4k00:39Focused professional chef carefully placing herbs on top of salmon dish in industrial kitchen with soft interior lighting. Close up shot on 4k RED Camera.
Plating of sockeye salmon dish in a shallow bowl on a wooden counter in kitchen. Close up shot on 4k RED camera.
4k00:36Plating of sockeye salmon dish in a shallow bowl on a wooden counter in kitchen. Close up shot on 4k RED camera.

Related video keywords