0
Stock video
A look at cable production at the factory
P
By Peter Hanzes
- Stock footage ID: 1084785070
Video clip length: 00:15FPS: 50Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|144.3 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|21.7 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|4.3 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:06Refinery factory inside. Modern equipment, steel tanks and boilers with cables, pipelines and valves for chemical mixing. Production of anti-turbulent additives used in oil industry
4k00:10Factory electrician engineer installing cables with screwdriver, tighten the nut in electical box control cabinet into fuse box.
4k00:17Chemical plant inside. Modern equipment, steel tanks and boilers with cables, pipelines and valves for chemical mixing. Production of anti-turbulent additives used in the oil industry.
hd00:13Automatic line machine for sticking together PVC sections of windows and doors in a single frame - finishing process, releasing small window for the next step
4k00:14High voltage substation 110 kV with tall pylons and hog voltage distribution cables. Transformation station and electric power