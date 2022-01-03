 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

A look at cable production at the factory

P

By Peter Hanzes

  • Stock footage ID: 1084785070
Video clip length: 00:15FPS: 50Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV144.3 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV21.7 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV4.3 MB

Related stock videos

Refinery factory inside. Modern equipment, steel tanks and boilers with cables, pipelines and valves for chemical mixing. Production of anti-turbulent additives used in oil industry
4k00:06Refinery factory inside. Modern equipment, steel tanks and boilers with cables, pipelines and valves for chemical mixing. Production of anti-turbulent additives used in oil industry
Factory electrician engineer installing cables with screwdriver, tighten the nut in electical box control cabinet into fuse box.
4k00:10Factory electrician engineer installing cables with screwdriver, tighten the nut in electical box control cabinet into fuse box.
Electric power station. Power lines.
hd00:21Electric power station. Power lines.
Chemical plant inside. Modern equipment, steel tanks and boilers with cables, pipelines and valves for chemical mixing. Production of anti-turbulent additives used in the oil industry.
4k00:17Chemical plant inside. Modern equipment, steel tanks and boilers with cables, pipelines and valves for chemical mixing. Production of anti-turbulent additives used in the oil industry.
Automatic line machine for sticking together PVC sections of windows and doors in a single frame - finishing process, releasing small window for the next step
hd00:13Automatic line machine for sticking together PVC sections of windows and doors in a single frame - finishing process, releasing small window for the next step
High voltage substation 110 kV with tall pylons and hog voltage distribution cables. Transformation station and electric power
4k00:14High voltage substation 110 kV with tall pylons and hog voltage distribution cables. Transformation station and electric power
Spinning coil with copper cable close-up. Copper cable on a reel close-up
hd00:08Spinning coil with copper cable close-up. Copper cable on a reel close-up
The working electrician controls the operation of the switchboard at a power plant with modern equipment
4k00:09The working electrician controls the operation of the switchboard at a power plant with modern equipment

Related video keywords