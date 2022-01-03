 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Lovely girl drinks a cocktail close-up. Girl drinks a cocktail with straws

I

By Igor Bay

  • Stock footage ID: 1084784935
Video clip length: 00:11FPS: 50Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MP467.6 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV3.1 MB

Related stock videos

Attractive Young Tourist Hipster Girl Drinking Fresh Thai Coconut Water Cocktail at the Beach Against Beautiful Sunset. 4K, Slowmotion. Phuket, Thailand.
4k00:09Attractive Young Tourist Hipster Girl Drinking Fresh Thai Coconut Water Cocktail at the Beach Against Beautiful Sunset. 4K, Slowmotion. Phuket, Thailand.
Girl drinking lemonade.
hd00:17Girl drinking lemonade.
leisure, food, drinks, people and holidays concept - happy friends eating and drinking at restaurant
hd00:11leisure, food, drinks, people and holidays concept - happy friends eating and drinking at restaurant
Close up of woman enjoying tropical mojito cocktail decorated with fresh lemon. Two beautiful friends having fun during vacation.
4k00:08Close up of woman enjoying tropical mojito cocktail decorated with fresh lemon. Two beautiful friends having fun during vacation.
Friends concept - two couples boys and girls tourists trip journey spending time at cafe on the city urban street, drinking cocktails food dishes entertainment, slow motion shot
hd00:31Friends concept - two couples boys and girls tourists trip journey spending time at cafe on the city urban street, drinking cocktails food dishes entertainment, slow motion shot
Healthy vegan smoothie with fruits. Beautiful happy young woman in casual home clothes is preparing fitness cocktail with vegetable milk and different season fruits on the kitchen at home. Sporty meal
hd00:14Healthy vegan smoothie with fruits. Beautiful happy young woman in casual home clothes is preparing fitness cocktail with vegetable milk and different season fruits on the kitchen at home. Sporty meal
Woman is staying near window with glass of green smoothie
hd00:25Woman is staying near window with glass of green smoothie
Beach bar party drinking friends toasting Hawaiian sunset cocktails having fun. Close up of woman holding alcoholic drink cheering in Waikiki beach, Honolulu, Oahu, Hawaii, USA. RED EPIC SLOW MOTION.
4k00:09Beach bar party drinking friends toasting Hawaiian sunset cocktails having fun. Close up of woman holding alcoholic drink cheering in Waikiki beach, Honolulu, Oahu, Hawaii, USA. RED EPIC SLOW MOTION.

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Japanese woman sitting with a cocktail and drinking it through a straw in a funky, cool bar with soft interior lighting. Close up shot on 4k RED camera.
4k00:17Japanese woman sitting with a cocktail and drinking it through a straw in a funky, cool bar with soft interior lighting. Close up shot on 4k RED camera.
Millennial man flirts a with girl holding cocktail who is totally into it. She boops him on the nose. Medium shot on 4k RED camera.
4k00:15Millennial man flirts a with girl holding cocktail who is totally into it. She boops him on the nose. Medium shot on 4k RED camera.
Japanese woman sitting with a cocktail with soft interior lighting. Close up shot on 4k RED camera.
4k00:24Japanese woman sitting with a cocktail with soft interior lighting. Close up shot on 4k RED camera.
Woman dressed up and out for the night holds a blue cocktail in hand while waiting and looking around a bit annoyed in a bar with soft interior lighting. Medium shot on 4k RED camera.
4k00:35Woman dressed up and out for the night holds a blue cocktail in hand while waiting and looking around a bit annoyed in a bar with soft interior lighting. Medium shot on 4k RED camera.
Same model in other videos
A girl with a guy buys a hot dog. A couple buys hot dogs. Fast food, street food
hd00:13A girl with a guy buys a hot dog. A couple buys hot dogs. Fast food, street food
A guy with a girl on a date. Romantic dinner
hd00:13A guy with a girl on a date. Romantic dinner
Conversation of a guy with a girl on a date. A guy with a girl in a restaurant.
hd00:11Conversation of a guy with a girl on a date. A guy with a girl in a restaurant.
A couple buys hot dogs. Fast food, street food. A girl with a guy buys a hot dog.
hd00:08A couple buys hot dogs. Fast food, street food. A girl with a guy buys a hot dog.
Close-up face of a young girl, girl communicates with a friend close-up
hd00:11Close-up face of a young girl, girl communicates with a friend close-up
Friends take a selfie. The guy with the girl takes a selfie
hd00:08Friends take a selfie. The guy with the girl takes a selfie
Girl communicates with a guy in a pizzeria. Girl on a date at the pizzeria. Beautiful girl communicates with a guy
hd00:14Girl communicates with a guy in a pizzeria. Girl on a date at the pizzeria. Beautiful girl communicates with a guy
Cute girl looking at the camera close-up. Beautiful girl in pizza looks at the camera
hd00:11Cute girl looking at the camera close-up. Beautiful girl in pizza looks at the camera

Related video keywords