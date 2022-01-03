0
Stock video
Young smiling girl on green screen background. Teenager female taking selfie self portrait photo on smartphone. Chroma key. Model showing positive face emotions. 4k UHD video footage
K
- Stock footage ID: 1084784728
Video clip length: 00:16FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|1.4 GB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|16.8 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|3.4 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:08Close up of Woman’s Face, Girl opening her Beautiful blue azzure Eyes, Attractive Ginger. Natural Beauty with Freckles. Gorgeous woman with long Eyelashes and Attractive Appearance. Slow motion.
hd00:30Young Woman sitting on a couch uses SmartPhone with pre-keyed green screen. Few types of motion - scrolling up and down, tapping, zoom in and out. Perfect for screen compositing. 10bit ProRes 444.
4k00:10Russia - February 17 2021: Use green screen for copy space closeup. Chroma key mock-up on smartphone in hand. Woman holds mobile phone iPhone and swipes photos or pictures left indoors of cozy home
4k00:14Mock-up for Tracking or Watching Content Close-up. Modern Life of Caucasian Lady Indoors House. Swiping Left and Center Click for Web Surfing of Store. Pov or Point of View to News Message for Reading
4k00:07Young Woman at Home Lying on a Couch using with Green Mock-up Screen Smartphone in Horizontal Landscape Mode. Girl Using Mobile Phone, Browsing Internet, Watching Content, Videos, Blogs. POV.
4k00:47Phone with Green Screen and Chroma Key for Copy Space. Chromakey Mockup with Tracking Markers and Alpha Matte. Casual Lifestyle and Leisure on Comfortable Sofa. Swipe Left and Tap on Centre Close Up
4k00:08Young Man and Woman at Home Using Green Mock-up Screen Laptop Computer While Sitting on Couch in Living Room. Couple in Love Talking and Watching TV Show. Zoom out Back View Camera Shot.
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:09Attractive young woman shopping online using digital tablet lying in bed at upmarket home green plants out of focus in background
4k00:11Attractive young woman shopping online using digital tablet lying in bed at upmarket home green plants out of focus in background RED DRAGON
4k00:24Beautiful young woman taking photo with retro styled digital camera at sunset Girl photographing with bright sunny sun flare light creativity concept
Same model in other videos
4k00:14Teen girl holding placard cardboard isolated over chroma key. Female with white blank on green screen background . 4k video footage
4k00:08A teenage girl sits on a basketball and snaps her fingers on green screen background. Chroma Key. 4k uhd video
4k00:29Young positive teen girl walking isolated on green screen background. Blonde female holding skateboard having fun. Side view 4k raw footage video
4k00:21young beautiful girl dancing hip hop, dancehall, street dance over green screen background. Happy smiling child having fun on Chroma Key. 4k uhd video footage
4k00:19Teen girl with skateboard walking on Green Screen, Chroma Key. Front view 4k uhd video footage