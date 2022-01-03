0
Stock video
Teen girl holding placard cardboard isolated over chroma key. Female with white blank on green screen background . 4k video footage
K
- Stock footage ID: 1084784710
Video clip length: 00:14FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|206.2 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|5.6 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|1.2 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:26African kid child girl holding digital tablet talking with remote teacher tutor on social distance video conference call elearning online virtual class. Children learning at home, over shoulder view.
4k00:14Cute indian latin preteen girl school kid child pupil wearing headphones raising hand distance learning online talking to camera at virtual lesson class by video conference call at home, webcam view.
4k00:10Satisfied female customer open online order shopping courier delivery parcel sit on sofa, happy young woman holding cardboard box unpack receive good purchase by post mail shipping at home concept
4k00:13Smiling smart indian latin preteen school girl pupil studying at home sitting at desk. Happy cute hispanic kid primary school student writing in exercise book doing homework, learning at table.
4k00:08Young hispanic latin teen girl student, young woman remote worker using laptop working studying online from home office sit on sofa with cute cat pet doing freelance distance work in sunny cozy flat.
hd00:20Beautiful funny teenage girl relaxing on sofa upside down at home with laptop or tablet browsing internet for distance learning while being self-isolated in quarantine. Chatting in social network
4k00:10Portrait of attractive African American girl student holding books in high school library smiling looking at camera. Education, literature and people concept.
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
Same model in other videos
4k00:16Young smiling girl on green screen background. Teenager female taking selfie self portrait photo on smartphone. Chroma key. Model showing positive face emotions. 4k UHD video footage
4k00:08A teenage girl sits on a basketball and snaps her fingers on green screen background. Chroma Key. 4k uhd video
4k00:29Young positive teen girl walking isolated on green screen background. Blonde female holding skateboard having fun. Side view 4k raw footage video
4k00:21young beautiful girl dancing hip hop, dancehall, street dance over green screen background. Happy smiling child having fun on Chroma Key. 4k uhd video footage
4k00:19Teen girl with skateboard walking on Green Screen, Chroma Key. Front view 4k uhd video footage
Related video keywords
asidebackgroundbannerblankboardcardcardboardcaucasianchromachromakeyclosecoatcopycopyspacedemonstrationecologyemptyfemalegirlgreenhandholdingisolatedjacketkeylifestylemockmock-upmockupmodelpersonplacardpoliticsportraitposingprotection of rightssaleschoolscreenshopingshowsignspacestudentteenteenageupwhitewomanyoung