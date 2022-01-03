0
Stock video
Aerial view of the lake Zelene pleso in the High Tatras in Slovakia
P
By Peter Hanzes
- Stock footage ID: 1084784698
Video clip length: 00:18FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|173 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|65.2 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|12.9 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:14Mountain aerial, epic view. Aerial view of mountain landscape with morning fog, Tatra high mountains in the sunny morning after sunrise. Drone footage of misty forest and magical alpine scenery
4k00:11Camera flying over the edge of cliff to the mountain lake view, Stabilized Shot, 4K, POV. Epic Steadicam footage of stormy nature in rocky cloudy mountains. Misty Mountains Series.
4k00:20Aerial view of the ski resort - gondola lifts, restaurant, skiers skiing on the mountainside. High Tatras Mountains. Slovakia, Chopok
hd00:12Group of tourists trekking in High Tatra mountains (Vysoke Tatry), Slovakia. People walking by stone trail over the precipice with mountain lake. Summer nature landscape. Camera turns right. Full HD
4k01:214K Aerial, Plain Field With View On High Tatra Mountain Range, Slovakia - Native Material, straight out of the cam, watch also for the graded and stabilized version