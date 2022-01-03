 
0

Stock video

medieval sorcerer and elegant lady in dress with pearls are swimming inside ocean depth, underwater slow motion shot of loving couples, history concept

V

By Valentina Iakimchuk

  • Stock footage ID: 1084784464
Video clip length: 00:20FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP4326.4 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV49.1 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV9.7 MB
