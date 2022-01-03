0
Stock video
medieval sorcerer and elegant lady in dress with pearls are swimming inside ocean depth, underwater slow motion shot of loving couples, history concept
V
- Stock footage ID: 1084784464
Video clip length: 00:20FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|326.4 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|49.1 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|9.7 MB
Same model in other videos
4k00:21elegant woman in black dress with white pearl is swimming underwater, romantic slow motion shot, medieval queen or witch
4k00:18romantic date of medieval princess and knight inside water of sea, man and woman are floating in dark depth
4k00:26elegant brunette lady is reading old book underwater, subaquatic shot, magic and fairytale, mysterious enigmatic woman
4k00:17inside deepness of magical sea, underwater shot of young beautiful woman with pearls, subaquatic portrait of sinking lady
hd00:26underwater shot of young woman and magic pearls, floating pearls inside clear water of sea or river, subaquatic portrait
Related video keywords
aquariumarmsbodycaresscouplesdatedatingdeepdeepnessdepthdresselegantembracingfloatinggorgeousgracefulhandshandsomehistoryhuginsideladyloverslovingmalemanmedievalmotionoceanpairpassionpassionatelypearlspoolseducingsexualsexysilhouetteslowsorcerersubaquaticswimmerswimmingtendertogethertwounderwaterunusualwaterwoman