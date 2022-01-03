 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

woman is floating underwater, playing with her silk dress, inside swimming pool, subaquatic shot of alluring female figure

V

By Valentina Iakimchuk

  • Stock footage ID: 1084784446
Video clip length: 00:24FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP4391.4 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV27.5 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV5.5 MB

Related stock videos

A girl is playing the flute
hd00:47A girl is playing the flute
a romantic female same-sex couple swims in the dark depths of the pool, splashing and playing in dresses
hd00:28a romantic female same-sex couple swims in the dark depths of the pool, splashing and playing in dresses
A beautiful woman in a long dress hovers on her back under the water on a dark background, she swims to the surface of the water to her reflection, creating a lot of bubbles.
4k00:30A beautiful woman in a long dress hovers on her back under the water on a dark background, she swims to the surface of the water to her reflection, creating a lot of bubbles.
Underwater shooting of a floating woman in a black dress with pearls in dark water. A woman dives into the depths and plays
4k00:26Underwater shooting of a floating woman in a black dress with pearls in dark water. A woman dives into the depths and plays
underwater Xmas fairytale, woman dressed as Santa is floating in water and playing with small disco ball, subaquatic shot
4k00:16underwater Xmas fairytale, woman dressed as Santa is floating in water and playing with small disco ball, subaquatic shot
young woman dressed Xmas carnival costume of Santa is floating underwater and playing with disco ball, fairy tale concept shot
hd00:17young woman dressed Xmas carnival costume of Santa is floating underwater and playing with disco ball, fairy tale concept shot
woman Santa underwater, young lady is dressed in red suit is floating in depth and playing with red silk cloth, slow motion shot
hd00:17woman Santa underwater, young lady is dressed in red suit is floating in depth and playing with red silk cloth, slow motion shot
A sweet, gentle woman in a light white robe walks in an airy fog. She has blond hair. She walks cautiously, as if she is lost, while at the same time she seems to be floating in smoke
4k00:13A sweet, gentle woman in a light white robe walks in an airy fog. She has blond hair. She walks cautiously, as if she is lost, while at the same time she seems to be floating in smoke
Same model in other videos
lady is swimming in deepness, underwater shot, seductive female body, sexual buttocks of young woman
4k00:20lady is swimming in deepness, underwater shot, seductive female body, sexual buttocks of young woman
woman is sinking and swimming up inside depth of dark sea or river, underwater shot, slow motion
4k00:22woman is sinking and swimming up inside depth of dark sea or river, underwater shot, slow motion
feminine graceful lady is floating underwater, enigmatic figure of beautiful woman is swimming in darkness, romantic and sensual fantasy
hd00:30feminine graceful lady is floating underwater, enigmatic figure of beautiful woman is swimming in darkness, romantic and sensual fantasy
princess of underwater kingdom on bottom of magical sea or ocean, romantic fairytale shot, slow motion
hd00:27princess of underwater kingdom on bottom of magical sea or ocean, romantic fairytale shot, slow motion
mystery river, underwater shot with magic fairy in darkness and deepness, slow motion shot
4k00:23mystery river, underwater shot with magic fairy in darkness and deepness, slow motion shot
underwater princess in sea, subaquatic shot, woman in white dress is keeping afloat, grace, beauty and magic
4k00:23underwater princess in sea, subaquatic shot, woman in white dress is keeping afloat, grace, beauty and magic
dreaming woman is floating in dark depth of sea or ocean, romantic and sensual portrait of lady
hd00:20dreaming woman is floating in dark depth of sea or ocean, romantic and sensual portrait of lady
romantic underwater slow motion shot, floating woman in dark deepness
hd00:30romantic underwater slow motion shot, floating woman in dark deepness

Related video keywords