0
Stock video
Close up portrait a boy blowing dandelion. Medical, healthy concept.
Y
- Stock footage ID: 1084784410
Video clip length: 00:22FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|157.9 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|3.5 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:08A sick baby boy was lying in bed with a fever, mama is caring for a sick son. 4k, slow-motion shooting, copy space
hd00:11A hairdresser with security measures for Covid-19, blow-dry a man in a medicine mask, social distance, cutting hair with a medical mask and rubber gloves in a beauty salon
hd00:17Sick child boy laying in bed and mom hand taking temperature. Mother checking temperature of her sick son. Sick child with fever and illness in bed at home.