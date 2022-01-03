0
Stock video
An ancient settlement sunk into the ground in the middle of arid land. 1
e
By enesselek
- Stock footage ID: 1084784359
Video clip length: 00:43FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|271 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|98.7 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|19.5 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:15SAO PAULO, BRAZIL - MAY 3, 2018: Aerial View of the city centre Banespa building with city flag. Landmark touristic place. Drone shot in 4K
4k00:09Camping ground in forest. Aerial drone view of caravan motor home camp site in beautiful evening light. Surrounded by nature and green woods in clean environment.
hd00:18MUNICH - SEPTEMBER 27, 2012: Spectacular panorama of Oktoberfest with mountain range of the Alps in afterglow
hd00:08Ripped Papers thrown by Office Workers in the Financial District of Buenos Aires. The paper-throwing on the last business day of the year is a new year's tradition in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
4k00:08OSAKA , JAPAN - September 29 2019 : Abstract Harkus Observatory 'HARUKAS 300', OPEN in spring 2014. 300 m above ground The top skyscraper in Japan 'Abe no Harukasu'