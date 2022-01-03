0
Stock video
Tower Cranes on a Construction Site on clear blue day time-lapse. Builders work. Timelapse. The process of building a concrete multi-story modern residential skyscrapers. Batumi, Georgia. Timelapse.
E
By EvaL Miko
- Stock footage ID: 1084784317
Video clip length: 00:09FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|117.2 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|14.3 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|2.9 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:10Residential area construction timelapse. Residential building construction animation. Concrete mixer truck on the background of building houses. Project construction site.
4k00:07Electricity pylons. Moving along two row of pylons. electric high voltage pylon against beautiful sky. energy efficiency conception. loopable animation
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:13Aerial Shot of the Skyscraper Building in the Process of Construction. In the Background Working Crane, Forest, sea and Sunset. Shot on 4K UHD Camera.
4k00:29Long Beach, California circa-2017, Aerial shot of oil platform of the coast of Long Beach California. Shot with Cineflex and RED Epic-W Helium.
4k00:13Aerial Shot of the Skyscraper Building in the Process of Construction. In the Background Working Crane and Modern City. Shot on 4K UHD Camera.
Related video keywords
architecturebatumiblockbluebuildingbusinesscentercitycityscapecommercialconstructioncranecranesdaydesigndowntowndynamicexteriorfinancialhighlapseliftslow anglemodernmulch-storeymulti-storynewpanoramarevealshallow depth of fieldsiteskyskylineskyscraperstructuretimelapsetowertravelurbanviewworkerszoom out