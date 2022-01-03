0
Stock video
Professional athlete, bodybuilder working out in an indoor gym. Weightlifting and bodybuilding, muscle strengthening workouts. A man does a chest exercise with an expander. Bodybuilding and sports
G
- Stock footage ID: 1084784290
Video clip length: 00:09FPS: 59.94Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MP4
|66.8 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|3.5 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:13Strong Muscular Man Lifts/ Flips Tire as Part of His Bodybuilding/ Cross Fitness Training. He's Covered in Sweat and Works out in a Abandoned Factory Remodeled into Gym. Shot on RED EPIC-W 8K Camera.
hd00:13Young fitness woman make exercise on rowing machine in gym. Female athlete training at exerciser in health club. Girl with perfect fitness body in sportswear. Close up
4k00:09Determined african american young sportswoman doing morning fitness routine. Strong muscular fit black girl keeps in shape working out for better health at home.
4k00:19Strong Muscular Man Lifts/ Flips Tire as Part of His Bodybuilding/ Cross Fitness Training. He's Covered in Sweat and Works out in a Abandoned Factory Remodeled into Gym. Shot on RED EPIC-W 8K Camera.
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:12Handsome Shirtless Man with Naked Muscular Torso with Visible Six Pack Stands Resting after Bodybuilding Exercise, He Wipes Sweat from His Forehead. He's in the Middle of Abandoned Factory Building.
4k00:11Muscular Shirtless Man Covered in Sweat Does Push-ups in a Deserted Factory Remodeled into Gym. Part of His Cross Fitness Workout/ High-Intensity Interval Training
4k00:10Athletic Female Actively in a Gym Exercises with Battle Ropes During Her Cross Fitness Workout/ High-Intensity Interval Training. She's Muscular and Sweaty, Gym is in Deserted Factory.
Same model in other videos
4k00:10Portrait of a young athletic muscular man lifting heavy weights black dumbbells while concentrating on work alone in front of a large window. Healthy lifestyle and sports concept.
hd00:08Portrait of professional athlete bodybuilder working out in the indoor gym. Weight lifting and bodybuilding, muscle strengthening workout. Man doing chest exercise with pulley weights. Sport concept.
hd00:06Male athlete doing dumbbell row exercise in gym indoors. Young muscular man, trains in sports club with sport bench. In the background is a large window and a row of treadmills. Sport concept.
hd00:13Portrait of a sportive brunette man doing cardio on a exercise bike at gym. On the background is a large window. Moving away video.
4k00:11Young athletic muscular man lifting heavy weights black dumbbells, concentrating on work alone. There is a large window in the background. Gym concept. Healthy lifestyle.
hd00:11Young bodybuilder in a white T-shirt lifting heavy weights black dumbbells for biceps in the gym. Close-up. Gym concept. Healthy and active lifestyle.
hd00:08Sportive brutal man doing cardio on a exercise bike at gym. Side view. On the background is a large window. Side view.
Related video keywords
activeactivityadultathleteathleticbarbellbodybodybuilderbodybuildingcablecaucasianchestequipmentexerciseexpanderfitfitnessflyguygymhealthhealthyheavyindoorindoorslifestyleliftliftingmalemanmusclemusclesmuscularpersonphysicalpowerpulleypulley weightssportstrengthstrongtrainertrainingtricepsweightweight liftingweightsworkingworkout