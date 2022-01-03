0
Stock video
Beautiful sportive brunette woman doing cardio on a exercise bike at gym. On the background is a large window. Side view. Sport concept.
G
- Stock footage ID: 1084784281
Video clip length: 00:13FPS: 59.94Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MP4
|95.3 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|4.6 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:09Determined african american young sportswoman doing morning fitness routine. Strong muscular fit black girl keeps in shape working out for better health at home.
4k00:12Follow-up Shot of Athletic Beautiful Woman Entering Gym in Slow Motion. She's Confident and Pulls Her Ponytail, Building is Industrial and Hardcore. 8K UHD.
4k00:16Fit Athletic Woman Does Box Jumps in the Deserted Factory Gym. Intense Exercise is Part of Her Daily Cross Fitness Training Program. Shot on RED EPIC-W 8K Helium Cinema Camera.
hd00:10Attractive 20s with sports clothing train in gym club indoor slowmo. Build vitality beauty. Slender brunette close up slomo. Moving technology, walking track. Cross fit slow motion
4k00:28Brunette beautiful woman listening to music in earphones and jogging alone in empty city park. Happy sport woman in earphones is running in the park on rainy day. Female athlete training outdoors
4k00:13Athletic Female in a Gym Exercises with Battle Ropes During Her Cross Fitness Workout/ High-Intensity Interval Training. She's Muscular and Sweaty, Gym is in Industrial Building. 4K UHD.
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:13Follow-up Shot of Athletic Beautiful Woman Entering Gym in Slow Motion. She's Confident, Building is Industrial and Hardcore, Various Cross fitness/ Bodybuilding Equipment lying on the Floor. 4K UHD.
Same model in other videos
hd00:08Portrait of a beautiful young brunette woman doing cardio on a exercise bike at gym. On the background is a large window. The concept of the sports industry and active lifestyle.
4k00:11A young athletic woman does an exercise on the abdominal press, lies on the floor in the gym, dressed in gray sportswear. Top view. Active lifestyle concept.
hd00:10A young caucasian athletic man doing push-ups in the gym dressed in gray sportswear. Side view. Active lifestyle concept.
4k00:13A young brunette woman dressed in workout clothes does exersises on the sport equipment for shoulders, biceps and back in a gym. Back view. The concept of the sports industry and active lifestyle.
4k00:09A young athletic woman is resting after doing exercises, sitting on the mat in the gym, dressed in gray sportswear. Smiling. Front view. Active lifestyle concept.
hd00:08Beautiful young caucasian woman doing cardio on a exercise bike at gym. On the background is a large window. Sport concept.
4k00:12Female athlete doing back delta exercises with a dumbbell in gym indoors. Young woman perfect physical shape, trains in sports club with iron equipment. Healthy concept.
Related video keywords
activityaerobicathleteathleticbeautifulbicyclebikebodybrunettecardiocyclecyclingcyclisteffortenduranceequipmentexerciseexercisingfemalefitfitnessgirlgymhealthhealthyindoorsinstructorlifestylemachinemotionmuscularpersonphysicalside viewsportsportssportswearstationarystrengthtrainertrainingvitalitywellnesswomanwork outworkoutyoung active