 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

White tasty cake decorated by pastry-cook with chocolate. Rotating. Close-up of hands. The concept of cooking cakes and desserts. Home confectionery.

G

By Gennady Danilkin

  • Stock footage ID: 1084784260
Video clip length: 00:09FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 1.90:1Standard footage license
4K$1794096 × 2160MP4153.5 MB
HD$792046 × 1080MOV10 MB
SD$65910 × 480MOV2 MB

Related stock videos

small business, young cute female baker in medical mask puts bake with slices of dough for baking in an electric furnace while working in bakery after removing quarantine
4k00:19small business, young cute female baker in medical mask puts bake with slices of dough for baking in an electric furnace while working in bakery after removing quarantine
Female hands kneading dough in flour on the table, slow motion, sunlight from the window illuminates the scene.
4k00:17Female hands kneading dough in flour on the table, slow motion, sunlight from the window illuminates the scene.
A little girl watches through a glass how cookies or bread are baked in the oven. Beautiful white kitchen. Mom and daughter are waiting for the baking.
4k00:08A little girl watches through a glass how cookies or bread are baked in the oven. Beautiful white kitchen. Mom and daughter are waiting for the baking.
Pastry chef in kitchen glazes pastry. Cook pours white chocolate icing from bowl onto cake. Master class in the kitchen. The process of cooking. Step by step.
4k00:28Pastry chef in kitchen glazes pastry. Cook pours white chocolate icing from bowl onto cake. Master class in the kitchen. The process of cooking. Step by step.
Chocolate icing on the cake. White cake covered with chocolate and cream. Chocolate cake decoration.
4k00:06Chocolate icing on the cake. White cake covered with chocolate and cream. Chocolate cake decoration.
Decorating cupcake with white cream. Using cooking bag, confectioner make muffins for party. Shot of woman's hands putting butter cream on the tasty cakes, homemade bakery
hd00:09Decorating cupcake with white cream. Using cooking bag, confectioner make muffins for party. Shot of woman's hands putting butter cream on the tasty cakes, homemade bakery
Detail of wedding cake cutting by newlyweds Wedding cake
hd00:12Detail of wedding cake cutting by newlyweds Wedding cake
butter throwing into heap of flour, slow motion at 240 fps
hd00:14butter throwing into heap of flour, slow motion at 240 fps

Related video keywords