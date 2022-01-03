0
Stock video
Static view young caucasian female tourist in dark clothes with smart phone handheld capture holidays nature ; photo in scenic location
E
By EvaL Miko
- Stock footage ID: 1084784257
Video clip length: 00:06FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|58.2 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|10.1 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|2 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:30Sand dune sunset girl - close up - Full HD A girl watching the beautiful sunset on the sand dune of Pyla-sur-mer (France). Close up - Full HD
4k00:23Couple of backpackers walking on path through forest, enjoying outdoor vacation, activity and healthy recreation. Static shot, back view. Adventure travel concept
hd00:19handheld, wide, slow-mo of young blonde woman standing on edge of cliff above Thor's cave, Ashbourne, Peak District, England at sunset. Luscious, green rolling hills in background.
4k00:16Tired female athlete taking break during outdoor workout. Young woman in sleeveless sporty shirt drinking in park. Front view. Outdoor activity concept
hd00:21Dune view with forest and ocean - 1080p Dune view with forest and ocean with Kids playing around. Shot at the great dune of Pyla (France). Full HD
4k00:18Young couple of backpackers walking on forest path, looking at landscape, carrying camping backpacks, enjoying outdoor vacation and healthy recreation. Adventure travel concept
Same model in other videos
4k00:10Aerial circle around Attractive female person sitting on Narikala castle wall an enjoying view of Tbilisi city. Georgia
4k00:15Portrait young attractive caucasian woman eat cucumber in kitchen slowly for breakfast.Lifestyle diet.
4k00:11Camera follows woman on trip or adventure. Young millennial traveller or travel blogger walk in beautiful mountain valley and make photos for social media or memories. Generation z new concept travels
4k00:07Young attractive traveler model woman walk down in slow motion on geological limestone formations on sightseeing holidays vacation in Turkey. Carefree happy woman traveler
4k00:07Side view outdoor workout - caucasian young female tired running on trail in scenic nature. Work hard lose weight activity concept. News years resolutions get fit concept
4k00:15Aerial view Inspired athlete woman stand on top mountain enjoy panorama outdoors determined to reach personal goals concept
Related video keywords
20s30sadventurebrunettecappadociacappdociacapturecaucasuscinematiccircleclose upenjoyingequipmentexperiencefemalefreedomfungirlgomedahatholidayjoylandscapelifestylenatureoutdoorspanoramapanoramicpersonphotographerphotographyromanticshotskysmart phonesocial mediasolostatictechnologytourismtouristtraveltravelertraveloustripodturkeyvalleyviewwindywoman