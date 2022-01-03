0
Stock video
Happy New Year. A beautiful Asian woman in a shiny dress decorates the Christmas trees with festive toys. A woman tries on a Christmas tree ornament as earrings and laughs. Festive mood. Positive
E
- Stock footage ID: 1084784137
Video clip length: 00:05FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|191.5 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|9.6 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|1.9 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:06Multiracial young mans and womans wearing fashion wear clinking glasses with champagne, happy asian american and caucasian friends celebrating xmas, new year or birthday party indoors
4k00:16Two well dressed adorable young kids are smiling and receiving their Christmas present in a decorated house. Happy and elated cute girl and boy accepting the gift box from parents
4k00:09Beautiful young tourist girl (woman) in Milan, shopping, wearing a hat, new clothes, happy smiling, background Milan gallery. Concept: tourism, love travel, communication, freedom, love life, shopping
4k00:09Thousands of lanterns float in the night sky in slow motion. Huge gathering of people light lanterns with flames.
4k00:11Portrait Beautiful Trendy 20s Girl In Glasses Looking At Camera and Smile. Confident and Elegant Woman with Open Eyes in Violet Blue Light Posing at Party. Cute Female Closeup in Colourful Pink Colors
4k00:11Asian family happy in the house. Father, mother and daughter aged three are jump, dance on the bed. Happiness in the home. Slow motion
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:18Happy asian woman with party decorations making new year's eve laptop video call. celebrating at home with communication technology.
4k00:16Happy asian woman with champagne making new year's eve video call on laptop with copy space. celebrating at home with communication technology.
Same model in other videos
hd00:29The process of sculpted facial massage in the cosmetologist’s office. Beautiful woman looks after her appearance. Beautician massages her client, removes signs of aging from the face.
hd00:29The process of sculpted facial massage in the cosmetologist’s office. Beautiful woman looks after her appearance. Beautician massages her client, removes signs of aging from the face.
hd00:18The process of sculpted facial massage in the cosmetologist’s office. Beautiful woman looks after her appearance. Beautician massages her client, removes signs of aging from the face.
4k00:05Beautiful Asian woman with yellow rowan leaf near the face looks into the camera. Rooftop of woman face in autumn park
4k00:14Close-up of a woman's eyes that look through the pages of a book. Autumn leaves are nested between the pages of the book. Autumn concept
Related video keywords
adultartificial treesasianbackgroundbaublebeautifulbeautyblurbokehbrightbrunettecelebratecelebrationchristmas ballchristmas giftschristmas treecommercedecemberdecorationearringsenjoyeveeventexcitedfestivefunnygirlhappinesshappyholidayhomeindoorslaughlightlookinglovemoodnewnew yearpatternpersonportraitpreparationprettyshinysmilestyle lifetexturetraditionalwinter