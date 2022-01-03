 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Close-up of a woman's hand with a beautiful balloon on the background of bright festive lights. Decorating the Christmas tree and creating a fabulous atmosphere

E

By Ekaterina Byuksel

  • Stock footage ID: 1084784113
Video clip length: 00:12FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP4452.1 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV13.7 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV2.8 MB

Related stock videos

Close up view of sea sand running through a womans hands against a blurred ocean with rest people. Concept of a summer vacation. Slow motion
hd00:22Close up view of sea sand running through a womans hands against a blurred ocean with rest people. Concept of a summer vacation. Slow motion
People hands planting for planting seeds in the garden. Close-up of a man's hands putting seeds in the ground. Mystery and weird unsolicited packets of seeds
4k00:12People hands planting for planting seeds in the garden. Close-up of a man's hands putting seeds in the ground. Mystery and weird unsolicited packets of seeds
Girl making heart with her hands over sea background with beautiful golden sunset. Silhouette of female arm in heart shape with sunrise inside. Vacation concept. Summer holidays on beach. Slow motion
hd00:13Girl making heart with her hands over sea background with beautiful golden sunset. Silhouette of female arm in heart shape with sunrise inside. Vacation concept. Summer holidays on beach. Slow motion
Girl making heart with her hands over sea background with beautiful golden sunset. Silhouette of female arm in heart shape with sunrise inside. Vacation concept. Summer holidays on beach. Slow motion
hd00:13Girl making heart with her hands over sea background with beautiful golden sunset. Silhouette of female arm in heart shape with sunrise inside. Vacation concept. Summer holidays on beach. Slow motion
young girl confesses his love and makes the romantic heart of the finger on the background of a beautiful sunset, slow motion, HD
hd00:34young girl confesses his love and makes the romantic heart of the finger on the background of a beautiful sunset, slow motion, HD
Close up of hand using a spray bottle watering houseplants plant care concept.
hd00:31Close up of hand using a spray bottle watering houseplants plant care concept.
4K stationary hand held motion of close up of the bubbling hot water in the thermal lake called the Champagne Pool at Wai-O-Tapu Thermal Wonderland at Rotorua,North Island,New Zealand
4k00:134K stationary hand held motion of close up of the bubbling hot water in the thermal lake called the Champagne Pool at Wai-O-Tapu Thermal Wonderland at Rotorua,North Island,New Zealand
Close up shot of a woman's hand meditation on her mat with beautiful nature at a mountain lake — healthy mind and lifestyle.
4k00:25Close up shot of a woman's hand meditation on her mat with beautiful nature at a mountain lake — healthy mind and lifestyle.

Related video keywords