 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Bird's-eye view of the beautiful rice terraces next to the green jungle and large palm trees. Agricultural production of organic rice, cascading fields taken from a drone in the daytime. 4k.

V

By Valentin Finaev

  • Stock footage ID: 1084783924
Video clip length: 00:34FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV1.9 GB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV107.7 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV21.2 MB

Related stock videos

Agriculture drone fly to sprayed fertilizer on the rice field. industrial revolution. agriculture technology.
hd00:13Agriculture drone fly to sprayed fertilizer on the rice field. industrial revolution. agriculture technology.
Agriculture drone fly to sprayed fertilizer on the rice field. industrial revolution. Agriculture technology.
hd00:16Agriculture drone fly to sprayed fertilizer on the rice field. industrial revolution. Agriculture technology.
Shrimp farms from above in Sam Roi Yot, Thailand.
4k00:08Shrimp farms from above in Sam Roi Yot, Thailand.
Farm land with paddy and green house, Chiayi city,Taiwan, Asia.
4k00:14Farm land with paddy and green house, Chiayi city,Taiwan, Asia.
Aerial view, Harvesting of rice by machine It's convenient and fast.
4k00:52Aerial view, Harvesting of rice by machine It's convenient and fast.
blooming rice flower in summer in south east China, rice start blooming with yellow white flowers in the wind
hd00:14blooming rice flower in summer in south east China, rice start blooming with yellow white flowers in the wind
blooming rice flower in summer in south east China, rice start blooming with yellow white flowers in the wind
hd00:14blooming rice flower in summer in south east China, rice start blooming with yellow white flowers in the wind
blooming rice flower in summer in south east China, rice start blooming with yellow white flowers in the wind
hd00:13blooming rice flower in summer in south east China, rice start blooming with yellow white flowers in the wind

Related video keywords