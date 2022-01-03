0
Stock video
Office of international financial and trading company. Diverse team of traders and brokers is working using analysis technology. Global markets, business strategy, currency exchange and banking.
M
- Stock footage ID: 1084783885
Video clip length: 00:17FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|567.7 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|18.6 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|3.7 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:11Close up of young Caucasian mman trader working at monitor computer and browsing online in trading office. Male broker following rates and bets. Manager texting at screen.
4k00:12Political speaker talks at meeting room of business forum. Man in suit discusses partnership at conference in convention hall. Expert group works together on important information at official event
hd00:17African american businessman presenting document sitting at conference table, persuading investors, influencing on clients decision with negotiation selling skill, convincing partners to make deal
4k00:10Political speaker talks at meeting room of modern business forum. Adult woman in suit discusses partnership at conference in convention hall. Expert diverse group working together at official event
hd00:17Multi racial employees gathered together in boardroom or co-working space listening mixed race millennial female team leader showing on laptop new software explain program or shares sales growth sales
4k00:11Speech of political speaker at meeting room of modern business center. Adult black man in suit explains leadership idea indoor of convention hall. Expert diverse group works at economic debate closeup
4k00:12Late at Night in Private Office Businessman Works on a Laptop. He Succeeded Internationally by Winning Big Contract. He's Very Happy.
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:10Late at Night in Private Office Businessman Works on a Laptop. He Succeeded Internationally by Winning Big Contract. He's Very Happy.
4k00:09Speech of political speaker at meeting room of modern business center. Adult woman in suit explains leadership idea indoors of convention hall. Expert group works together at economic debate closeup
4k00:11Political speaker talks at meeting room of modern business forum. Adult man in suit discusses partnership at conference in convention hall. Expert group working on presentation for official event
Same model in other videos
4k00:10Young, happy, loving couple having date on the bench in the park During the coronavirus lockdown crisis. Relations, friendship and love concept. Social distancing and virus protection.
4k00:18Scientists in protection suits and masks working in research lab using laboratory equipment: microscopes, test tubes. Biological hazard, pharmaceutical discovery, bacteriology and virology.
4k00:12Doctor and surgeon talking near window. Medical workers in hospital office. Day light. Healthcare, medicine, teamwork.
4k00:14During the coronavirus lockdown crisis, they seat and discuss in the garden. Relations, friendship and love concept. Social distancing and virus protection.
4k00:24Young and attractive freelancer working outdoor. Office worker or businessperson. Business and social distancing.
4k00:17Professional scientist is working on a vaccine in a modern scientific research laboratory. Genetic engineer workplace. Futuristic technology and science concept.
Related video keywords
african-americananalysisbankingblackbrokerbusinessbusinessmancall-centercapitalchartcolleaguescommercecompanycomputercomputer graphicscurrencydigitaldisplaydiverseeconomyeffectsexchangefinancefinancialglobalheadsetinterfaceinternationalinvestmentinvestormalemanmarketmenmoneymonitorofficeoperatorprofessionalscreenstockstrategytableteamteamworktechnologytradertradingworkingworkplace