0
Stock video
Young, beautiful and sporty girl in slimming underwear. Woman in white swimsuit over grey. Skin care and health concept.
M
- Stock footage ID: 1084783876
Video clip length: 00:18FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MP4
|49.1 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|2.6 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:12Beautiful free and wild woman sitting in meditation pose on the Indian beach lotus position medicine yoga asana balance kundalini energy every day routine practice good for woman health mindfulness
4k00:10Athletic girl in sportswear is pumping the abdominals. Fit woman is doing abs exercises flexing legs on floor at home, side view. Sport and fitness. Training, workout and wellness concept.
4k00:26New normal sport outdoor, young Asian fit sport woman stretching her body warm up before workout outdoor. The girl in sportswear exercises outside in the evening sunset for health and wellbeing.
4k00:19Dark female silhouette of boxer in gloves coming in the ring. Girl kickboxer training alone in darkness. Slim woman, kickbox fighter working out. Box practise concept.
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
Same model in other videos
4k00:12Young and beautiful woman gets hot stone massage therapy in the spa salon. Healthy lifestyle and body care concept.
4k00:17Young and beautiful woman gets hot stone massage therapy in the spa salon. Healthy lifestyle and body care concept.
4k00:13Young and beautiful woman gets massage therapy in the spa salon. Healthy lifestyle and body care concept.
4k00:20Young and beautiful woman gets massage therapy in the spa salon. Healthy lifestyle and body care concept.
4k00:16Workplace of the air traffic controllers in the control tower. Diverse team of aircraft control officers works using radar, computer navigation and digital maps. Aviation concept.
4k00:08Workplace of the air traffic controllers in the control tower. Diverse team of aircraft control officers works using radar, computer navigation and digital maps. Aviation concept.
4k00:13Young woman is getting Thai massage treatment by therapist. Traditional Asian stretching therapy.
Related video keywords
applyattractivebeautifulbeautybikiniblond hairbodyconceptcreamdepilationdietfashionfemalefitfitnessfloorgirlgrey backgroundhair removalhealthhealthcarehealthyladylegslifestylelingeriemassagemassagingnaturalnutritionperfect shapepersonprettyskinskin careslenderslimmingspasportsportyswimsuitswimweartanthinunderwearweight losswhitewomanyoung