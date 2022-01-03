 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Yerevan, Armenia - September, 2021: Boxes of groceries in a industrial food large cold storage safety refrigerators. Panoramic shot. Slow Motion

Q

By Quasar Enterteinment

  • Stock footage ID: 1084783798
Video clip length: 00:10FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MOV285.9 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV3 MB

Related stock videos

Russia, Moscow - 14 July 2017: Full shopping trolleys in IKEA store. IKEA was founded in of Sweden in 1943, IKEA to have large chain stores around the world.
hd00:16Russia, Moscow - 14 July 2017: Full shopping trolleys in IKEA store. IKEA was founded in of Sweden in 1943, IKEA to have large chain stores around the world.
Blurred background of warehouse or storehouse industrial and logistic company.Warehousing on the floor and called the high shelves
hd00:15Blurred background of warehouse or storehouse industrial and logistic company.Warehousing on the floor and called the high shelves
Russia, Moscow - 14 July 2017: Full shopping trolleys in IKEA store. IKEA was founded in of Sweden in 1943, IKEA to have large chain stores around the world.
hd00:13Russia, Moscow - 14 July 2017: Full shopping trolleys in IKEA store. IKEA was founded in of Sweden in 1943, IKEA to have large chain stores around the world.
Yerevan, Armenia - September, 2021: Loader with pallets loaded with boxes. Crates of groceries in a large industrial warehouse on the shelves. Slow Motion 100fps
hd00:51Yerevan, Armenia - September, 2021: Loader with pallets loaded with boxes. Crates of groceries in a large industrial warehouse on the shelves. Slow Motion 100fps
Yerevan, Armenia - September, 2021: Boxes of groceries in a industrial food large cold storage safety refrigerator. Loader in the background. Slow Motion 100fps
hd00:17Yerevan, Armenia - September, 2021: Boxes of groceries in a industrial food large cold storage safety refrigerator. Loader in the background. Slow Motion 100fps
Yerevan, Armenia - September, 2021: Boxes of groceries in a industrial food large cold storage safety refrigerator. Loader in the background. Slow Motion 100fps
hd00:57Yerevan, Armenia - September, 2021: Boxes of groceries in a industrial food large cold storage safety refrigerator. Loader in the background. Slow Motion 100fps
Yerevan, Armenia - September, 2021: Boxes of groceries in a industrial food large cold storage safety refrigerators. Panoramic shot. Slow Motion
hd00:11Yerevan, Armenia - September, 2021: Boxes of groceries in a industrial food large cold storage safety refrigerators. Panoramic shot. Slow Motion
Yerevan, Armenia - September, 2021: Boxes of groceries in a industrial food large cold storage safety refrigerators. Panoramic shot. Slow Motion
hd00:10Yerevan, Armenia - September, 2021: Boxes of groceries in a industrial food large cold storage safety refrigerators. Panoramic shot. Slow Motion

Related video keywords