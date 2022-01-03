0
Stock video
Yerevan, Armenia - September, 2021: Refrigerators fan in a industrial food large cold storage refrigerator. Slow Motion
Q
- Stock footage ID: 1084783777
Video clip length: 00:18FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|445.7 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|3.9 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:12Refrigeration unit , Condensing unit on top of building for using control temperature in building , video movement style
4k00:20Industry engineer worker wearing safety uniform under checking the industry cooling tower air conditioner is water cooling tower air chiller HVAC of large industrial building to control air system.
Related video keywords
agricultureaislebigboxcargocoldcommercialcoolercoolingcratesdeliverydepotdistributionexportfanfarmingfoodfreightfreshfridgefruitsgroceriesharvestindustrialindustrylargelogisticmerchandisepalletpreservationrackrackingrefrigeratedrefrigeratorrefrigeratorsroomsafetyshelfshelvingshippingstackstockstoragestorage areastorestorehousesupplywarehousewarehousingwholesale