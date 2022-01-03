0
Stock video
Yerevan, Armenia - September, 2021: Boxes of groceries in a industrial food large cold storage safety refrigerators. Panoramic shot. Slow Motion
Q
- Stock footage ID: 1084783774
Video clip length: 00:11FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|378.8 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|4.2 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:16Russia, Moscow - 14 July 2017: Full shopping trolleys in IKEA store. IKEA was founded in of Sweden in 1943, IKEA to have large chain stores around the world.
hd00:15Blurred background of warehouse or storehouse industrial and logistic company.Warehousing on the floor and called the high shelves
hd00:13Russia, Moscow - 14 July 2017: Full shopping trolleys in IKEA store. IKEA was founded in of Sweden in 1943, IKEA to have large chain stores around the world.
hd00:51Yerevan, Armenia - September, 2021: Loader with pallets loaded with boxes. Crates of groceries in a large industrial warehouse on the shelves. Slow Motion 100fps
hd00:17Yerevan, Armenia - September, 2021: Boxes of groceries in a industrial food large cold storage safety refrigerator. Loader in the background. Slow Motion 100fps
hd00:57Yerevan, Armenia - September, 2021: Boxes of groceries in a industrial food large cold storage safety refrigerator. Loader in the background. Slow Motion 100fps
hd00:10Yerevan, Armenia - September, 2021: Boxes of groceries in a industrial food large cold storage safety refrigerators. Panoramic shot. Slow Motion
Related video keywords
aislebigboxcardboardcargocoldcommercialcoolingcratesdeliverydepotdistributionexportfreightfreshfridgegrocerieshugeindustrialindustrylargelogisticmarketmerchandiseonline salespackagepackagingpackingpalletpreservationrackingracksrefrigeratedrefrigeratorroomsaleshelfshelvingshippingstockstoragestorage areastorage facilitiesstorestorehousesupplytransportationwarehousewarehousingwholesale