 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Yerevan, Armenia - September, 2021: Bags of flour, sugar, groats and cereals on a pallet in a large industrial warehouse. Slow Motion 100 fps

Q

By Quasar Enterteinment

  • Stock footage ID: 1084783756
Video clip length: 00:35FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MOV1 GB
SD$65852 × 480MOV12.8 MB

Related stock videos

Food industry. bags of buckwheat groats on the conveyer to go dalnayshey packing and shipping to stores.
4k00:14Food industry. bags of buckwheat groats on the conveyer to go dalnayshey packing and shipping to stores.
a warehouse supplier of food stored many sacks of rice. Providers and suppliers sell food. Food distribution by trader of retail and wholesale trade. Distribute of rice for trading. India
hd00:11a warehouse supplier of food stored many sacks of rice. Providers and suppliers sell food. Food distribution by trader of retail and wholesale trade. Distribute of rice for trading. India

Related video keywords