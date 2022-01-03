0
Stock video
Yerevan, Armenia - September, 2021: Loader with pallets loaded with boxes. Crates of groceries in a large industrial warehouse on the shelves. Slow Motion 100fps
Q
- Stock footage ID: 1084783741
Video clip length: 00:51FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|1.5 GB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|16 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:47Loader with pallets loaded with boxes. Crates of groceries in a large industrial warehouse on the shelves. Slow Motion 100fps
hd00:46Yerevan, Armenia - September, 2021. Loader with pallets loaded with boxes. Crates of groceries in a large industrial warehouse on the shelves. Slow Motion 100fps
hd00:17Yerevan, Armenia - September, 2021: Boxes of groceries in a industrial food large cold storage safety refrigerator. Loader in the background. Slow Motion 100fps
Related video keywords
bigboxbusinesscardboardcargocoldcommercialcoolingcratecratesdeliverydepotdistributionexportforkliftfreightfreshfridgegrocerieshugeindustrialindustrylargeloaderlogisticmerchandiseonline salespalletpreservationrackingracksrefrigeratedrefrigeratorrowshelfshelvingshipmentshippingslow motionstockstoragestorage areastorestorehousesupplytransporttransportationwarehousewarehousingwholesale