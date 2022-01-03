 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Yerevan, Armenia - September, 2021: Boxes of cheese in a industrial food large cold storage safety refrigerator. Slow Motion

Q

By Quasar Enterteinment

  • Stock footage ID: 1084783729
Video clip length: 00:17FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MOV509.3 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV5 MB

Related stock videos

Cheese manufacturing process. Huge tank for storing and fermenting milk at a dairy factory. Close up of mixing milk in a large stainless steel tank. Food industry.
4k00:12Cheese manufacturing process. Huge tank for storing and fermenting milk at a dairy factory. Close up of mixing milk in a large stainless steel tank. Food industry.
stirring milk in a cheese dairy with a special mixer in a large vat. Pasteurization and mixing of cheese milk. Cheese production in a small family cheese dairy
hd00:26stirring milk in a cheese dairy with a special mixer in a large vat. Pasteurization and mixing of cheese milk. Cheese production in a small family cheese dairy
Mixing the milk in a large stainless steel tank. Dairy plant.
4k00:09Mixing the milk in a large stainless steel tank. Dairy plant.
Cheese maker cleaning cheeses in his workshop
hd00:15Cheese maker cleaning cheeses in his workshop
Cheese maker boiling milk into the mixing pot for making cheese
hd00:13Cheese maker boiling milk into the mixing pot for making cheese
Automatic mixing of fermenting milk inside large industrial stainless steel tank. Curd preparation. Cheese production equipment.
4k00:15Automatic mixing of fermenting milk inside large industrial stainless steel tank. Curd preparation. Cheese production equipment.
Farm. Milk production plant. Milk production technology in a large specialized farm. One by one, the cows enter the automated milking system. Milking robot. Multibox systems. Livestock. Slow motion
hd00:32Farm. Milk production plant. Milk production technology in a large specialized farm. One by one, the cows enter the automated milking system. Milking robot. Multibox systems. Livestock. Slow motion
Refining cheese on wooden shelves
hd00:10Refining cheese on wooden shelves

Related video keywords