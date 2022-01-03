0
Stock video
Pleasant caucasian woman standing in hugs with her husband on city street. Mature couple spending free time together outdoors. Feelings and relations concept.
Y
By Your files
- Stock footage ID: 1084783720
Video clip length: 00:09FPS: 30Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|606.7 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|14.2 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|2.9 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:31Close Up Portrait of Woman Standing on the Wind. SLOW MOTION 4K DCi. Breeze is playing with girls hair. Stormy weather, autumn, winter, spring.
4k00:12Closeup smiling senior woman posing at camera in summer garden. Senior lady looking down. Older woman turning head from camera. Female model standing outdoors alone
4k00:05Love couple hands connecting in urban background. Unrecognizable man and woman hands holding outdoors. Closeup romantic people touching hands outside.
4k00:27Close Up Portrait of Woman Standing on the Wind. SLOW MOTION 4K DCi. Breeze is playing with girls hair.
4k00:34Portrait of Business Woman Standing on the Wind with Hands Up. SLOW MOTION 4K DCi. Businesswoman enjoying the wind, feeling free. Stormy weather, autumn, winter, spring.
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:21Beautiful, young, caucasian woman stands on a balcony and looks into the distance in deep thought in natural daylight, in Australia. Medium shot in 4K on a RED camera
4k00:20Beautiful, young, caucasian woman stands on a balcony and looks into the distance in deep thought in natural daylight, in Australia. Medium shot in 4K on a RED camera
4k00:13Stylish Young Woman Stands on the Old Town Observation Terrace, Leans on the Balustrade. Beautiful Person with Historic Architecture and Picturesque Nature. Shot on RED Epic 4K UHD Camera.
Same model in other videos
4k00:13Charming caucasian woman in stylish wear carrying paper shopping bag with fresh vegetables and bread. Organic food for healthy lifestyles.
4k00:13Thoughtful mature man in eyeglasses and formal wear walking outdoors and looking down. Caucasian male person with life problems. Stressful lifestyles.
4k00:15Close up of man and woman holding hands while walking together on city street. Connection between two loving people. Outdoors time spending.
4k00:14Back view of mature lady with wavy hair looking on city river while standing on bridge. Caucasian lady in stylish clothes spending leisure time outdoors.
4k00:12Smiling mature couple holding hands and talking while walking on city street. Happy caucasian man and his charming woman enjoying leisure time outdoors.
4k00:08Mature man in eyewear and formal clothes smiling and looking at camera while standing outdoors. Portrait of positive caucasian male person.
4k00:16Mature loving people in casual wear walking and talking on city street. Caucasian man and woman spending leisure time together outdoors.
Related video keywords
bondingcandidcasualcaucasiancitycity lifecoupledatingembracingemotionsenjoymentfamilyfeelingsfemalefree timehandsomehappyhughugginghusbandleisurelifestyleslovelovermalemanmarriedmaturemiddle agedoutdoorsoutsidepartnerpositiverelationsrelationshipromanceromanticslow motionstandingstreetstylishtogethertogethernesstrusttwounityurbanwifewoman