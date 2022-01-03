0
Stock video
little boy holding a cute fluffy hamster
p
By polya_olya
- Stock footage ID: 1084783699
Video clip length: 00:10FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|148.9 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|20.2 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|4 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:21Bearded agama sitting on the hand of boy and he stroking her at white background. Slow motion.
4k00:08boys holds brown pet ferret in his arms and strokes it in contact zoo. Children in petting zoo. Farm veterinary medicine animal treatment. Protection of animals from experiments on them. softness
hd00:20Brunet boy is holding and stroking albinos ferret furo with red eyes at white background. Slow motion.
Same model in other videos
Related video keywords
adorableanimalbackgroundbeautifulboybrowncarecaucasiancheerfulchildchildhoodcloseupcutedomesticfluffyfriendfriendshipfunfunnyfurguineahamsterhandhappinesshappyholdholdinghomeisolatedkidleisurelittlelovelovelymammalmousenaturepersonpetpigplayplayfulportraitresponsibilityrodentsmallsmiletogetherwhiteyoung