 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, one of the most recognizable landmarks of Abu Dhabi and the largest mosque in United Arab Emirates.

F

By Factotum Media

  • Stock footage ID: 1084783597
Video clip length: 00:14FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV836.4 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV29.7 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV5.9 MB

Related stock videos

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque , Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE)
4k00:07Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque , Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE)
Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque timelapse hyperlapse located in Abu Dhabi. Mosque was initiated by late President of UAE Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. It is largest mosque in UAE. Blue cloudy sky
4k00:05Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque timelapse hyperlapse located in Abu Dhabi. Mosque was initiated by late President of UAE Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. It is largest mosque in UAE. Blue cloudy sky
The Hassan II Mosque or Grande Mosquée Hassan II is a mosque in Casablanca, Morocco. It is the largest mosque in Africa, and the 5th largest in the world.
4k00:30The Hassan II Mosque or Grande Mosquée Hassan II is a mosque in Casablanca, Morocco. It is the largest mosque in Africa, and the 5th largest in the world.
Al Masjid an Nabawi, Medina
4k00:19Al Masjid an Nabawi, Medina
Salah Edden al-Ayobi's Castle. Citadel of Salah El Din, Old Cairo, Egypt - Salah ElDeen castle
4k00:19Salah Edden al-Ayobi's Castle. Citadel of Salah El Din, Old Cairo, Egypt - Salah ElDeen castle
FEZ, MOROCCO. Panoramic aerial 4K view of the Old Medina. Historic area in sunny day.
4k00:29FEZ, MOROCCO. Panoramic aerial 4K view of the Old Medina. Historic area in sunny day.
Beautiful arched passageway at the Sultan Qaboos Grand Mosque in Muscat, Oman. Wonderful interior of the Muslim place. Amazing Islamic architecture.
4k00:11Beautiful arched passageway at the Sultan Qaboos Grand Mosque in Muscat, Oman. Wonderful interior of the Muslim place. Amazing Islamic architecture.
Islamic mosque door with glowing light from behind arabic geometric pattern for ramadan and eid greeting motion graphic
4k00:20Islamic mosque door with glowing light from behind arabic geometric pattern for ramadan and eid greeting motion graphic

Related video keywords