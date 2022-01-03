 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Robot vacuum cleaner cleans the floor by determining the geographical position using lidar. Modern automated devices in a smart home that simplify life.

A

By Aleksandr Finch

  • Stock footage ID: 1084783255
Video clip length: 00:45FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV277.9 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV27.1 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV5.4 MB

Related stock videos

Robot Vacuum Cleaner In A Modern Living Room
4k00:10Robot Vacuum Cleaner In A Modern Living Room
Beer on a robot vacuum cleaner. Home assistant concept. A woman takes a glass of beer on a smart vacuum cleaner.
4k00:20Beer on a robot vacuum cleaner. Home assistant concept. A woman takes a glass of beer on a smart vacuum cleaner.
Robotic vacuum cleaner and scared pet. Smart technology in a modern house. 4k.
4k00:08Robotic vacuum cleaner and scared pet. Smart technology in a modern house. 4k.
closeup, robotic vacuum cleaner on carpet - modern housework cleaning technology
4k00:43closeup, robotic vacuum cleaner on carpet - modern housework cleaning technology
robot vacuum cleaner cleans carpet, top view.
4k00:15robot vacuum cleaner cleans carpet, top view.
Stylish modern automatic robot vacuum cleaner with brushes drives to litter scattered about wooden floor in brightly lit room closeup
4k00:09Stylish modern automatic robot vacuum cleaner with brushes drives to litter scattered about wooden floor in brightly lit room closeup
Modern robotic vacuum cleaner cleans the floor in the living room. Close up shot.
hd00:08Modern robotic vacuum cleaner cleans the floor in the living room. Close up shot.
Animation of a yellow robotic vacuum cleaner in living room
hd00:17Animation of a yellow robotic vacuum cleaner in living room

Related video keywords