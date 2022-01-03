0
Stock video
Stylish female on terrace in night city
D
By DimaMotorin
- Stock footage ID: 1084783243
Video clip length: 00:20FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|395.8 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|3.2 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:17beautiful young brunette woman uses laptop, sitting at table on open terrace or balcony, against background of night city bright lights. warm summer night.
4k00:23beautiful young brunette woman uses laptop, sitting at table on open terrace or balcony, against background of night city bright lights. warm summer night.
4k00:26beautiful young brunette woman uses laptop, sitting at table on open terrace or balcony, against background of night city bright lights. warm summer night.
Same model in other videos
Related video keywords
aloneappearanceareaattractivebeautifulbrunettebuildingcitycityscapecontemporarydarkdark hairdistricteveningfemalefeminineilluminateindividualitylong hairmodernnightnightlifeoutdoorspersonalityprettyromanticrooftopskyslow motionspin aroundstreetstyleterracetouch hairtowntracking shottrendytwilighturbanwomanyoung