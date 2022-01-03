0
Stock video
Personal finances analytics 4k video. Stack of coins. Calculate money
V
By Visualistka
- Stock footage ID: 1084783219
Video clip length: 00:05FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|9.3 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|6.7 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|1.4 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:17Attractive latin female single mother overwhelmed with home finances needing help paying expenses in living cots stress paying bills problem credit card debts mortgage and bad financial situation.
4k00:08Money counting equipment for paper money calculation. Automatic mechanism for bank financial operations. Currency exchange of one hundred usd. Closeup currency counting machine counting dollar bills
4k00:08Time lape 4k of growth business and account banking for finance concept, Save money and growing of finance and money